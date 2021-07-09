Skip to main content
Skip to site search

Upper Air - May 2021

Troposphere

Lower Troposphere

No statistics for current-month lowtrop
No statistics for seasonal lowtrop
No statistics for year-to-date lowtrop

Mid-troposphere

May Mid-troposphere
May Anomaly Rank
(out of 43 years)		 Record Years Decadal Trend
°C °F Year °C °F °C °F
STAR i +0.18 +0.32 Coolest 30th 1989 -0.35 -0.63 +0.12 +0.21
Warmest 13th 1998 +0.59 +1.06
Ties: 2005
March-May Mid-troposphere
March–
May		 Anomaly Rank
(out of 43 years*)		 Record Years Decadal Trend
°C °F Year °C °F °C °F
RATPAC* +0.34 +0.61 Coolest 55th 1965 -0.92 -1.66 +0.17 +0.30
Warmest 10th 2016 +0.94 +1.69

*RATPAC rank is based on 64 years of data

Year-to-Date Mid-troposphere
January–
May		 Anomaly Rank
(out of 43 years*)		 Record Years Decadal Trend
°C °F Year °C °F °C °F
STAR i +0.11 +0.20 Coolest 26th 1989, 1993 -0.32 -0.58 +0.11 +0.20
Warmest 18th 1998, 2016 +0.58 +1.04
RATPAC* +0.39 +0.70 Coolest 56th 1965 -0.93 -1.67 +0.17 +0.31
Warmest 9th 2016 +1.02 +1.84

*RATPAC rank is based on 64 years of data

Stratosphere

May Stratosphere
May Anomaly Rank
(out of 43 years)		 Record Years Decadal Trend
°C °F Year °C °F °C °F
STAR i -0.26 -0.47 Coolest 10th 2011 -0.55 -0.99 -0.19 -0.34
Warmest 34th 1992 +0.90 +1.62
March-May Stratosphere
March–
May		 Anomaly Rank
(out of 43 years)		 Record Years Decadal Trend
°C °F Year °C °F °C °F
STAR i -0.29 -0.52 Coolest 10th 2012 -0.45 -0.81 -0.19 -0.34
Warmest 33rd 1992 +1.03 +1.85
Ties: 1995
Year-to-Date Stratosphere
January–
May		 Anomaly Rank
(out of 43 years)		 Record Years Decadal Trend
°C °F Year °C °F °C °F
STAR i -0.35 -0.63 Coolest 9th 2012 -0.47 -0.85 -0.20 -0.36
Warmest 35th 1983 +1.06 +1.91

Background

Temperatures above the Earth's surface are measured within the lower troposphere, middle troposphere, and stratosphere using in-situ balloon-borne instruments (radiosondes) and polar-orbiting satellites (NOAA's TIROS-N). The radiosonde and satellite records have been adjusted to remove time-dependent biases (artificialities caused by changes in radiosonde instruments and measurement practices as well as changes in satellite instruments and orbital features through time). Global averages from radiosonde data are available from 1958 to present, while satellite measurements date back to 1979.

The mid-troposphere temperatures are centered in the in the atmospheric layer approximately 3–10 km [2–6 miles] above the Earth's surface, which also includes a portion of the lower stratosphere. (The Microwave Sounding Unit [MSU] channel used to measure mid-tropospheric temperatures receives about 25 percent of its signal above 10 km [6 miles].) Because the stratosphere has cooled due to increasing greenhouse gases in the troposphere and losses of ozone in the stratosphere, the stratospheric contribution to the tropospheric average, as measured from satellites, creates an artificial component of cooling to the mid-troposphere temperatures. The University of Washington (UW) versions of the UAH and RSS analyses attempt to remove the stratospheric influence from the mid-troposphere measurements, and as a result the UW versions tend to have a larger warming trend than either the UAH or RSS versions. For additional information, please see NCEI's Microwave Sounding Unit page.

The radiosonde data used in this global analysis were developed using the Lanzante, Klein, Seidel (2003) ("LKS") bias-adjusted dataset and the First Difference Method (Free et al. 2004) (RATPAC). Additional details are available. Satellite data have been adjusted by the Global Hydrology and Climate Center at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). An independent analysis is also performed by Remote Sensing Systems (RSS) and a third analysis has been performed by Dr. Qiang Fu of the University of Washington (UW) (Fu et al. 2004)** to remove the influence of the stratosphere on the mid-troposphere value. Global averages from radiosonde data are available from 1958 to present, while satellite measurements began in 1979.

References

Citing This Report

NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, State of the Climate: Upper Air for May 2021, published online June 2021, retrieved on June 28, 2021 from https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/upper-air/202105.

Metadata