Summary

The Atlantic Hurricane activity in August was above normal by all metrics including six named storms, three of which became hurricanes, and two of those became major hurricanes. The season through August has also been above normal.

The two major hurricanes in the North Atlantic were Grace and Ida. Grace made landfall on the Yucatan as a category-1 hurricane and then intensified in the Bay of Campeche before making a second landfall over mainland Mexico as a category-3 major hurricane. Hurricane Ida was rapidly intensifying to a category-4 hurricane as it made landfall in Louisiana. Ida continued to cause heavy rain and flooding from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. Tropical Storm Fred and Hurricane Henri also cause significant inland flooding over the U.S.

The East Pacific was near normal with seven named storms, three of which became hurricanes, including Major Hurricane Linda. Linda's remnants caused heavy rainfall over Hawaii. Hurricane Nora made landfall in western Mexico where it caused heavy rain and mudslides.

The West Pacific had just 4 Tropical Storms and no typhoons in August. The ACE was the lowest since at least 1981. The season through August has also been quieter than normal.

Globally, the number of named storms was above normal both for August and for January-August 2021. However, the accumulated cyclone energy (ACE), an integrated metric of the strength, frequency, and duration of tropical storms, has been below normal due in large part to the lack of activity in the West Pacific.

North Atlantic

August 2021 North Atlantic Tropical Cyclones Name Maximum

Category Max

Cat Dates

> 39 mph Maximum Sustained Winds Minimum Central Pressure Fred TS August 11 Aug 11 -17 65 mph 993 mb Grace 3 August 14 Aug 14 -21 125 mph 962 mb Henri 1 August 16 Aug 16 -22 75 mph 986 mb Julian TS August 24 Aug 24 -29 60 mph 995 mb Ida 4 August 26 Aug 26 -30 150 mph 929 mb Kate TS August 30 Aug 30 -31 45 mph 1004 mb

North Atlantic Tropical Cyclone August Counts Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1851-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 6 3.8 6th 8 (1995, 2004, 2012) Hurricane Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 3 1.8 5th (tied with 6 other Augusts) 5 (1893, 1995, 2004) Major Hurricane Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 2 0.9 (9 in 10 Augusts) 2nd (tied with 3 other Augusts) 3 (1886, 1893, 2004) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 31.2 26.8 13th 120.3 (1893)

North Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Season Counts January-August 2021 Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1851-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 11 6.5 5th (tied with 1 other season) 13 (2020) Hurricane Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 4 2.4 6th (tied with 4 other seasons) 7 (1886, 1893) Major Hurricane Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 2 1.0 3rd (tied with 5 other seasons) 3 (6 seasons) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 44.0 36.5 10th 136.2 (1893)

East Pacific

August 2021 East Pacific Tropical Cyclones Name Maximum

Category Max

Cat Dates

> 39 mph Maximum Sustained Winds Minimum Central Pressure Hilda 1 July 30-August 5 Jul 30-Aug 5 85 mph 985 mb Ignacio TS August 2 Aug 2 -3 40 mph 1004 mb Jimena TS August 5 Aug 5 -6 40 mph 1005 mb Kevin TS August 7 Aug 7 -12 60 mph 999 mb Linda 4 August 10 Aug 10 -20 130 mph 950 mb Marty TS August 23 Aug 23 -24 45 mph 1002 mb Nora 1 August 26 Aug 26 -30 85 mph 977 mb

East Pacific Tropical Cyclone August Counts Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1949-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 7 4.6 3rd (tied with 7 other Augusts) 10 (1968) Hurricane Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 3 2.4 8th (tied with 9 other Augusts) 6 (1972, 2014, 2015) Major Hurricane Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 1 1.3 14th (tied with 14 other Augusts) 4 (1972, 1993, 2014, 2015) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 42.3 38.0 13th 127.5 (2018)

East Pacific Tropical Cyclone Season Counts January-August 2021 Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1949-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 14 10.3 4th (tied with 6 other seasons) 17 (1985) Hurricane Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 5 5.4 20th (tied with 9 other seasons) 10 (1978, 1990, 2015) Major Hurricane Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 2 2.9 21st (tied with 10 other seasons) 7 (2015) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 78.8 80.3 17th 171.1 (1978)

West Pacific

August 2021 West Pacific Tropical Cyclones Name Maximum

Category Max

Cat Dates

> 39 mph Maximum Sustained Winds Minimum Central Pressure Lupit TS August 4 Aug 4 -10 60 mph 976 mb Nida TS August 5 Aug 5 45 mph 997 mb Mirinae TS August 6 Aug 6 40 mph 992 mb Omais TS August 13 Aug 13 -22 60 mph 994 mb

West Pacific Tropical Cyclone August Counts Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1945-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 4 6.6 36th (tied with 3 other Augusts) 11 (1960, 1967, 2018) Typhoon Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 0 4.0 41st 9 (1960, 1962) Major Typhoon Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 2.0 36th (tied with 5 other Augusts) 4 (5 Augusts) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 3.4 59.0 41st 123.4 (1953)

West Pacific Tropical Cyclone Season Counts January-August 2021 Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1945-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 13 14.3 24th (tied with 6 other seasons) 25 (2018) Typhoon Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 4 8.2 37th (tied with 3 other seasons) 15 (1971) Major Typhoon Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 1 4.3 39th (tied with 2 other seasons) 10 (2002) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 60.4 132.4 37th 315.4 (2015)

North Indian

No North Indian Tropical Cyclones occurred during August 2021.

North Indian Tropical Cyclone August Counts Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1972-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Augusts) 2nd (tied with 39 other Augusts) 1 (1979, 1983) Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Augusts) 1st (tied with 40 other Augusts) 0 Major Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Augusts) 1st (tied with 40 other Augusts) 0 Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 0.0 0.0 (0 in 10 Augusts) 2nd (tied with 39 other Augusts) 0.6 (1983)

North Indian Tropical Cyclone Season Counts January-August 2021 Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1972-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 2 1.9 12th (tied with 12 other seasons) 4 (1992, 1996, 2007) Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 2 0.8 (8 in 10 seasons) 1st (tied with 5 other seasons) 2 (7 seasons) Major Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 1 0.5 (5 in 10 seasons) 2nd (tied with 14 other seasons) 2 (2019) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 13.8 9.7 12th 38.0 (2019)

South Indian

No South Indian Tropical Cyclones occurred during August 2021.

South Indian Tropical Cyclone August Counts Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1956-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 0 0.1 (1 in 10 Augusts) 4th (tied with 38 other Augusts) 1 (1987, 1997, 2001) Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Augusts) 1st (tied with 41 other Augusts) 0 Major Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Augusts) 1st (tied with 41 other Augusts) 0 Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 0.0 0.1 (1 in 10 Augusts) 4th (tied with 38 other Augusts) 2.2 (1997)

South Indian Tropical Cyclone Season Counts July 2020-August 2021 Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1956-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 0 0.2 (2 in 10 seasons) 8th (tied with 34 other seasons) 1 (7 seasons) Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 seasons) 1st (tied with 41 other seasons) 0 Major Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 seasons) 1st (tied with 41 other seasons) 0 Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 0.0 0.3 (3 in 10 seasons) 8th (tied with 34 other seasons) 2.7 (2017)

Australia

No Australia Tropical Cyclones occurred during August 2021.

Australia Tropical Cyclone August Counts Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1956-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Augusts) 1st (tied with 41 other Augusts) 0 Tropical Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Augusts) 1st (tied with 41 other Augusts) 0 Major Tropical Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Augusts) 1st (tied with 41 other Augusts) 0 Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 0.0 0.0 (0 in 10 Augusts) 1st (tied with 41 other Augusts) 0.0

Australia Tropical Cyclone Season Counts July 2020-August 2021 Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1956-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 0 0.1 (1 in 10 seasons) 5th (tied with 37 other seasons) 1 (1990, 1997, 2008, 2015) Tropical Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 seasons) 1st (tied with 41 other seasons) 0 Major Tropical Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 seasons) 1st (tied with 41 other seasons) 0 Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 0.0 0.1 (1 in 10 seasons) 5th (tied with 37 other seasons) 1.0 (2016)

Southwest Pacific

No Southwest Pacific Tropical Cyclones occurred during August 2021.

Southwest Pacific Tropical Cyclone August Counts Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1956-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Augusts) 2nd (tied with 40 other Augusts) 1 (2016) Tropical Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Augusts) 1st (tied with 41 other Augusts) 0 Major Tropical Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Augusts) 1st (tied with 41 other Augusts) 0 Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 0.0 0.0 (0 in 10 Augusts) 2nd (tied with 40 other Augusts) 0.8 (2016)

Southwest Pacific Tropical Cyclone Season Counts July 2020-August 2021 Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1956-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 0 0.1 (1 in 10 seasons) 3rd (tied with 39 other seasons) 1 (1963, 2015, 2016) Tropical Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 seasons) 1st (tied with 41 other seasons) 0 Major Tropical Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 seasons) 1st (tied with 41 other seasons) 0 Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 0.0 0.0 (0 in 10 seasons) 2nd (tied with 40 other seasons) 1.4 (2016)

Global

August 2021 Global Tropical Cyclones Name Maximum

Category Max

Cat Dates

> 39 mph Maximum Sustained Winds Minimum Central Pressure Hilda 1 July 30-August 5 Jul 30-Aug 5 85 mph 985 mb Ignacio TS August 2 Aug 2 -3 40 mph 1004 mb Lupit TS August 4 Aug 4 -10 60 mph 976 mb Jimena TS August 5 Aug 5 -6 40 mph 1005 mb Nida TS August 5 Aug 5 45 mph 997 mb Mirinae TS August 6 Aug 6 40 mph 992 mb Kevin TS August 7 Aug 7 -12 60 mph 999 mb Linda 4 August 10 Aug 10 -20 130 mph 950 mb Fred TS August 11 Aug 11 -17 65 mph 993 mb Omais TS August 13 Aug 13 -22 60 mph 994 mb Grace 3 August 14 Aug 14 -21 125 mph 962 mb Henri 1 August 16 Aug 16 -22 75 mph 986 mb Marty TS August 23 Aug 23 -24 45 mph 1002 mb Julian TS August 24 Aug 24 -29 60 mph 995 mb Nora 1 August 26 Aug 26 -30 85 mph 977 mb Ida 4 August 26 Aug 26 -30 150 mph 929 mb Kate TS August 30 Aug 30 -31 45 mph 1004 mb

Global Tropical Cyclone August Counts Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1972-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 17 14.8 11th (tied with 1 other August) 21 (2004) Tropical Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 6 8.0 28th (tied with 6 other Augusts) 13 (1990) Major Tropical Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 3 4.0 21st (tied with 11 other Augusts) 8 (2015) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 76.9 124.0 32nd 215.5 (2015)

Global Tropical Cyclone Season Counts January-August 2021 Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1972-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 61 52.4 6th 65 (1989) Tropical Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 24 27.5 25th (tied with 7 other seasons) 37 (1997) Major Tropical Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 10 14.4 32nd (tied with 4 other seasons) 25 (2015) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 343.3 424.9 29th 686.5 (2015)

Data Description

The data in this report are derived from NCEI's IBTrACS dataset (Knapp et al. 2010; Schreck et al. 2014). IBTrACS tropical cyclone track and intensity data from agencies and sources around the globe. In this report, data from NOAA's National Hurricane Center (NHC) are used for the North Atlantic and East Pacific. The other basin's use data from the U.S. Military's Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC).

Historical values use the "best track" data that have been analyzed by forecasters after the season using all available data. Operational procedures and observing systems have changed with time and between regions, which makes these data heterogeneous. Intensity data are generally the most reliable since the early 1970s in the Atlantic (Landsea and Franklin 2013) and since the mid-1980s in other regions (Chu et al. 2002). The number of short-lived storms (≤2 days) has also increased since around 2000 due to improvements in observations and analysis techniques (Landsea et al. 2010).

Values for the current year are provisional values from the operational forecast advisories. IBTrACS obtains these from NCEP's TC Vitals, the NCAR Tropical Cyclone Guidance Project, and NHC provisional data. These values are subject to change during the post-season best track analysis. They also only include 6-hourly storm fixes, which means they may miss special advisories at landfall, peak intensity, etc.

The tropical cyclone seasons in the Southern Hemisphere begin in July and end in June, while the Northern Hemisphere seasons are counted from January to December. Storms are counted in all basins, months, and years in which they occur, which means some storms may appear more than once. However, the global totals only include each storm one time.

References