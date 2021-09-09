Summary

Hurricane Elsa was named in the Atlantic on July 1. It broke the record for the earliest 'E' storm set by Tropical Storm Edouard on July 4, 2020. Elsa made landfall in Florida and brought flooding and tornadoes to Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. After Elsa, the Atlantic remained quiet for the remainder of the month. This one named storm and hurricane in July was normal, but the season to date remains above normal.

The East Pacific had three named storms, including Category 4 Major Hurricane Felicia. None of these storms affected land. The activity for July was near-normal. The season to date has also been near normal, but the eight named storms so far is above normal.

The West Pacific had three named storms including two typhoons, which are both near normal for July. Typhoon In-Fa peaked at category 2 strength. It made landfall as a category 1 typhoon in China where it exacerbated the extreme flooding in Henan Province. Typhoon Cempaka made landfall in Southern China a few days earlier and may have also contributed to the rainfall over Henan. Tropical Storm Nepartak made landfall to the north of Tokyo and caused disruptions to the Summer Olympics there. None of these storms developed into major typhoons, which was below normal. As a result, the accumulated cyclone energy (ACE; a measure of the strength, duration, and frequency of tropical cyclones) was below normal for July. Overall, the season through July has been near normal.

Globally, the numbers of tropical storms, major tropical cyclones, and ACE were all below normal in July. The five hurricane-strength tropical cyclones observed was normal. For January-July 2021, the 45 named storms is above normal, hurricane-strength tropical cyclones and ACE are near normal, but the number of major tropical cyclones is below normal.

North Atlantic

July 2021 North Atlantic Tropical Cyclones

Maximum Category

Cat Dates

Elsa 1 July 1 Jul 1 -9 85 mph 991 mb

North Atlantic Tropical Cyclone July Counts Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1851-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 1 1.6 17th (tied with 9 other Julies) 5 (2005, 2020) Hurricane Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 1 0.6 (6 in 10 Julies) 8th (tied with 6 other Julies) 3 (1916, 1966, 2005) Major Hurricane Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 0.1 (1 in 10 Julies) 4th (tied with 37 other Julies) 2 (1916, 2005) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 9.5 7.3 9th 60.4 (2005)

North Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Season Counts January-July 2021 Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1851-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 5 2.8 3rd (tied with 3 other seasons) 9 (2020) Hurricane Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 1 0.7 (7 in 10 seasons) 9th (tied with 9 other seasons) 4 (1886, 1966) Major Hurricane Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 0.1 (1 in 10 seasons) 4th (tied with 37 other seasons) 2 (1916, 2005) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 12.8 9.7 8th 63.3 (2005)

East Pacific

July 2021 East Pacific Tropical Cyclones

Maximum Category

Cat Dates

Felicia 4 July 14 Jul 14 -20 145 mph 947 mb
Guillermo TS July 17 Jul 17 -19 60 mph 999 mb
Hilda 1 July 30-August 1 Jul 30-Aug 1 85 mph† 985 mb†
†Value occurred in August

East Pacific Tropical Cyclone July Counts Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1949-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 3 3.7 22nd (tied with 13 other Julies) 8 (1985) Hurricane Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 2 2.1 16th (tied with 13 other Julies) 5 (1992, 2016) Major Hurricane Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 1 1.0 14th (tied with 12 other Julies) 4 (1978) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 24.0 27.8 21st 101.2 (1978)

East Pacific Tropical Cyclone Season Counts January-July 2021 Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1949-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 8 6.2 8th (tied with 6 other seasons) 12 (1985) Hurricane Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 3 3.2 19th (tied with 10 other seasons) 7 (1990) Major Hurricane Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 1 1.6 24th (tied with 7 other seasons) 5 (1978, 1992) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 36.5 42.3 25th 129.7 (1978)

West Pacific

July 2021 West Pacific Tropical Cyclones

Maximum Category

Cat Dates

In-Fa 2 July 18 Jul 18 -26 105 mph 952 mb
Cempaka 1 July 18 Jul 18 -21 85 mph 970 mb
Nepartak TS July 23 Jul 23 -27 50 mph 980 mb

West Pacific Tropical Cyclone July Counts Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1945-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 3 4.2 28th (tied with 4 other Julies) 8 (1964, 1971, 2017) Typhoon Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 2 2.3 15th (tied with 17 other Julies) 7 (1964) Major Typhoon Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 1.0 30th (tied with 11 other Julies) 5 (1964) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 19.0 34.6 28th 143.7 (2002)

West Pacific Tropical Cyclone Season Counts January-July 2021 Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1945-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 9 8.5 15th (tied with 6 other seasons) 19 (1971) Typhoon Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 4 4.4 22nd (tied with 8 other seasons) 11 (1971) Major Typhoon Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 1 2.4 28th (tied with 11 other seasons) 7 (1958) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 70.9 73.4 20th 211.2 (1958)

North Indian

No North Indian Tropical Cyclones occurred during July 2021.

North Indian Tropical Cyclone July Counts Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1972-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 0 0.1 (1 in 10 Julies) 4th (tied with 37 other Julies) 1 (1992, 2006, 2015) Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Julies) 1st (tied with 40 other Julies) 0 Major Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Julies) 1st (tied with 40 other Julies) 0 Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 0.0 0.1 (1 in 10 Julies) 4th (tied with 37 other Julies) 1.3 (2015)

North Indian Tropical Cyclone Season Counts January-July 2021 Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1972-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 2 1.9 12th (tied with 12 other seasons) 4 (1992, 1996, 2007) Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 2 0.8 (8 in 10 seasons) 1st (tied with 5 other seasons) 2 (7 seasons) Major Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 1 0.5 (5 in 10 seasons) 2nd (tied with 14 other seasons) 2 (2019) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 13.8 9.7 12th 38.0 (2019)

South Indian

No South Indian Tropical Cyclones occurred during July 2021.

South Indian Tropical Cyclone July Counts Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1956-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 0 0.1 (1 in 10 Julies) 6th (tied with 36 other Julies) 1 (5 Julys) Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Julies) 1st (tied with 41 other Julies) 0 Major Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Julies) 1st (tied with 41 other Julies) 0 Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 0.0 0.2 (2 in 10 Julies) 6th (tied with 36 other Julies) 2.7 (2017)

South Indian Tropical Cyclone Season Counts July 2021 Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1956-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 0 0.1 (1 in 10 seasons) 6th (tied with 36 other seasons) 1 (5 seasons) Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 seasons) 1st (tied with 41 other seasons) 0 Major Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 seasons) 1st (tied with 41 other seasons) 0 Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 0.0 0.2 (2 in 10 seasons) 6th (tied with 36 other seasons) 2.7 (2017)

Australia

No Australia Tropical Cyclones occurred during July 2021.

Australia Tropical Cyclone July Counts Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1956-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 0 0.1 (1 in 10 Julies) 5th (tied with 37 other Julies) 1 (1990, 1997, 2008, 2015) Tropical Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Julies) 1st (tied with 41 other Julies) 0 Major Tropical Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Julies) 1st (tied with 41 other Julies) 0 Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 0.0 0.1 (1 in 10 Julies) 5th (tied with 37 other Julies) 1.0 (2016)

Australia Tropical Cyclone Season Counts July 2021 Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1956-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 0 0.1 (1 in 10 seasons) 5th (tied with 37 other seasons) 1 (1990, 1997, 2008, 2015) Tropical Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 seasons) 1st (tied with 41 other seasons) 0 Major Tropical Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 seasons) 1st (tied with 41 other seasons) 0 Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 0.0 0.1 (1 in 10 seasons) 5th (tied with 37 other seasons) 1.0 (2016)

Southwest Pacific

No Southwest Pacific Tropical Cyclones occurred during July 2021.

Southwest Pacific Tropical Cyclone July Counts Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1956-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Julies) 2nd (tied with 40 other Julies) 1 (1963, 2015) Tropical Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Julies) 1st (tied with 41 other Julies) 0 Major Tropical Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 Julies) 1st (tied with 41 other Julies) 0 Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 0.0 0.0 (0 in 10 Julies) 2nd (tied with 40 other Julies) 0.6 (2016)

Southwest Pacific Tropical Cyclone Season Counts July 2021 Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1956-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 seasons) 2nd (tied with 40 other seasons) 1 (1963, 2015) Tropical Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 seasons) 1st (tied with 41 other seasons) 0 Major Tropical Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 0 0.0 (0 in 10 seasons) 1st (tied with 41 other seasons) 0 Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 0.0 0.0 (0 in 10 seasons) 2nd (tied with 40 other seasons) 0.6 (2016)

Global

July 2021 Global Tropical Cyclones

Maximum Category

Cat Dates

Elsa 1 July 1 Jul 1 -9 85 mph 991 mb
Felicia 4 July 14 Jul 14 -20 145 mph 947 mb
Guillermo TS July 17 Jul 17 -19 60 mph 999 mb
In-Fa 2 July 18 Jul 18 -26 105 mph 952 mb
Cempaka 1 July 18 Jul 18 -21 85 mph 970 mb
Nepartak TS July 23 Jul 23 -27 50 mph 980 mb
Hilda 1 July 30-August 1 Jul 30-Aug 1 85 mph† 985 mb†
†Value occurred in August

Global Tropical Cyclone July Counts Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1972-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 7 9.7 33rd (tied with 5 other Julies) 15 (2015, 2017) Tropical Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 5 5.0 18th (tied with 8 other Julies) 8 (1973, 1984, 1996, 2008) Major Tropical Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 1 2.1 27th (tied with 11 other Julies) 5 (2002) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 52.5 70.0 27th 175.2 (2002)

Global Tropical Cyclone Season Counts January-July 2021 Storm Type Count 1991-2020

Mean 1981-2021

Rank* 1972-2021

Record Tropical Storm Winds > 39 mph (34 kts) 45 39.1 9th 54 (1997) Tropical Cyclone Winds > 74 mph (64 kts) 19 20.0 21st (tied with 6 other seasons) 28 (1997) Major Tropical Cyclone Winds > 111 mph (96 kts) 7 10.6 33rd (tied with 2 other seasons) 17 (2015) Accumulated Cyclone Energy ACE×104 kt2 280.2 300.9 22nd 471.0 (2015)

Data Description

The data in this report are derived from NCEI's IBTrACS dataset (Knapp et al. 2010; Schreck et al. 2014). IBTrACS tropical cyclone track and intensity data from agencies and sources around the globe. In this report, data from NOAA's National Hurricane Center (NHC) are used for the North Atlantic and East Pacific. The other basin's use data from the U.S. Military's Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC).

Historical values use the "best track" data that have been analyzed by forecasters after the season using all available data. Operational procedures and observing systems have changed with time and between regions, which makes these data heterogeneous. Intensity data are generally the most reliable since the early 1970s in the Atlantic (Landsea and Franklin 2013) and since the mid-1980s in other regions (Chu et al. 2002). The number of short-lived storms (≤2 days) has also increased since around 2000 due to improvements in observations and analysis techniques (Landsea et al. 2010).

Values for the current year are provisional values from the operational forecast advisories. IBTrACS obtains these from NCEP's TC Vitals, the NCAR Tropical Cyclone Guidance Project, and NHC provisional data. These values are subject to change during the post-season best track analysis. They also only include 6-hourly storm fixes, which means they may miss special advisories at landfall, peak intensity, etc.

The tropical cyclone seasons in the Southern Hemisphere begin in July and end in June, while the Northern Hemisphere seasons are counted from January to December. Storms are counted in all basins, months, and years in which they occur, which means some storms may appear more than once. However, the global totals only include each storm one time.

