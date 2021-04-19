Tropical Cyclones - April 2021
Summary
Super Typhoon Surigae was the first typhoon of the 2021 season in the Western Pacific. Its maximum winds of 190 mph were the strongest ever recorded for a storm during January-April anywhere around the world. Surigae was also the third category-5 tropical cyclone globally in 2021. The only other year that had three or more category-5 storms before May was 2015, which had four. Surigae alone produced as much accumulated cyclone energy (ACE: a measure of the strength, duration, and frequency of tropical cyclones) as the western Pacific typically observes January-June. Surigae passed near Palau as a nascent category-1 typhoon, but still produced significant damage there. Its strongest winds occurred as it approached the Philippines, but fortunately it recurved before producing any significant impacts there.
Another notable storm of April was Tropical Cyclone Seroja. Seroja peaked as the equivalent of a category-1 storm, but it brought significant rainfall to Indonesia and western Australia. Tropical Storms Jobo dissipated as it approached Tanzania. It would have been just the third named storm to make landfall in that country and the first since Tropical Cyclone Blanche in 1969.
The South Indian Ocean was quiet in April aside from Jobo, but it remains slightly above-average for the season as a whole so far. The Australian region had near-normal cyclone activity in April, but it remains below-normal for the season. The Southwest Pacific had below-normal activity in April, but it continues to be near-normal for the season.
North Atlantic
No North Atlantic Tropical Cyclones occurred during April 2021.
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1851-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|0
|0.1
(1 in 10 Aprils)
|4th
(tied with 37 other Aprils)
|1
(1992, 2003, 2017)
|Hurricane
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 Aprils)
|1st
(tied with 40 other Aprils)
|0
|Major Hurricane
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 Aprils)
|1st
(tied with 40 other Aprils)
|0
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|0.0
|0.1
(1 in 10 Aprils)
|4th
(tied with 37 other Aprils)
|3.2
(2003)
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1851-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|0
|0.1
(1 in 10 seasons)
|6th
(tied with 35 other seasons)
|1
(11 seasons)
|Hurricane
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 seasons)
|2nd
(tied with 39 other seasons)
|1
(1908, 1938, 1955, 2016)
|Major Hurricane
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 seasons)
|1st
(tied with 40 other seasons)
|0
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|0.0
|0.3
(3 in 10 seasons)
|6th
(tied with 35 other seasons)
|6.5
(1955)
East Pacific
No East Pacific Tropical Cyclones occurred during April 2021.
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1949-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 Aprils)
|1st
(tied with 40 other Aprils)
|1
(1980)
|Hurricane
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 Aprils)
|1st
(tied with 40 other Aprils)
|0
|Major Hurricane
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 Aprils)
|1st
(tied with 40 other Aprils)
|0
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|0.0
|0.0
(0 in 10 Aprils)
|1st
(tied with 40 other Aprils)
|0.7
(1980)
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1949-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|0
|0.1
(1 in 10 seasons)
|4th
(tied with 37 other seasons)
|2
(1992)
|Hurricane
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 seasons)
|3rd
(tied with 38 other seasons)
|1
(1992, 2016)
|Major Hurricane
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 seasons)
|2nd
(tied with 39 other seasons)
|1
(1992)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|0.0
|0.5
(5 in 10 seasons)
|4th
(tied with 37 other seasons)
|13.9
(1992)
West Pacific
|Name
|Maximum
CategoryMax
Cat
|Dates
>39 mph
|Maximum Sustained Winds
|Minimum Central Pressure
|Surigae
|5
|April 14Apr 14-25
|190 mph
|888 mb
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1945-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|1
|0.8
(8 in 10 Aprils)
|8th
(tied with 15 other Aprils)
|3
(1956, 1971, 1999)
|Typhoon
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|1
|0.4
(4 in 10 Aprils)
|2nd
(tied with 12 other Aprils)
|2
(1951, 1956, 1971, 1999)
|Major Typhoon
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|1
|0.3
(3 in 10 Aprils)
|1st
(tied with 9 other Aprils)
|1
(20 Aprils)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|42.0
|7.9
|4th
|46.9
(1997)
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1945-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|2
|1.7
|12th
(tied with 11 other seasons)
|6
(1965)
|Typhoon
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|1
|0.8
(8 in 10 seasons)
|7th
(tied with 17 other seasons)
|3
(5 seasons)
|Major Typhoon
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|1
|0.4
(4 in 10 seasons)
|2nd
(tied with 15 other seasons)
|2
(1953, 1956, 1957, 2015)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|43.5
|13.8
|5th
|62.3
(1956)
North Indian
No North Indian Tropical Cyclones occurred during April 2021.
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1972-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|0
|0.2
(2 in 10 Aprils)
|8th
(tied with 33 other Aprils)
|1
(9 Aprils)
|Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|0
|0.1
(1 in 10 Aprils)
|6th
(tied with 35 other Aprils)
|1
(6 Aprils)
|Major Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.1
(1 in 10 Aprils)
|4th
(tied with 37 other Aprils)
|1
(1991, 2006, 2019)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|0.0
|1.3
|8th
(tied with 33 other Aprils)
|17.6
(1991)
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1972-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|0
|0.4
(4 in 10 seasons)
|13th
(tied with 28 other seasons)
|2
(1991, 1994, 2006, 2019)
|Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|0
|0.1
(1 in 10 seasons)
|6th
(tied with 35 other seasons)
|1
(6 seasons)
|Major Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.1
(1 in 10 seasons)
|4th
(tied with 37 other seasons)
|1
(1991, 2006, 2019)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|0.0
|1.6
|13th
(tied with 28 other seasons)
|18.4
(1991)
South Indian
|Name
|Maximum
CategoryMax
Cat
|Dates
>39 mph
|Maximum Sustained Winds
|Minimum Central Pressure
|Jobo
|TS
|April 21Apr 21-24
|70 mph
|992 mb
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1956-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|1
|1.2
|16th
(tied with 16 other Aprils)
|3
(1981, 2019)
|Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|0
|0.7
(7 in 10 Aprils)
|27th
(tied with 14 other Aprils)
|2
(1996, 2015, 2018, 2019)
|Major Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.5
(5 in 10 Aprils)
|18th
(tied with 23 other Aprils)
|1
(17 Aprils)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|3.0
|11.4
|28th
|52.5
(2016)
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1956-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|12
|10.2
|6th
(tied with 3 other seasons)
|15
(1997)
|Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|7
|5.8
|9th
(tied with 6 other seasons)
|11
(2019)
|Major Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|2
|3.0
|27th
(tied with 8 other seasons)
|9
(2019)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|101.8
|91.3
|17th
|186.9
(1994)
Australia
|Name
|Maximum
CategoryMax
Cat
|Dates
>39 mph
|Maximum Sustained Winds
|Minimum Central Pressure
|Seroja
|1
|April 4Apr 4-11
|80 mph
|972 mb
|Odette
|TS
|April 4Apr 4-9
|60 mph
|990 mb
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1956-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|2
|1.7
|8th
(tied with 17 other Aprils)
|4
(2000)
|Tropical Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|1
|0.9
(9 in 10 Aprils)
|12th
(tied with 13 other Aprils)
|2
(12 Aprils)
|Major Tropical Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.4
(4 in 10 Aprils)
|12th
(tied with 29 other Aprils)
|2
(5 Aprils)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|11.1
|10.8
|15th
|38.9
(2000)
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1956-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|12
|10.8
|11th
(tied with 4 other seasons)
|19
(1999)
|Tropical Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|3
|4.8
|26th
(tied with 12 other seasons)
|9
(1992, 1996)
|Major Tropical Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|2
|2.1
|15th
(tied with 9 other seasons)
|6
(2015)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|43.2
|61.0
|29th
|111.3
(1999)
Southwest Pacific
|Name
|Maximum
CategoryMax
Cat
|Dates
>39 mph
|Maximum Sustained Winds
|Minimum Central Pressure
|Not_Named
|TS
|April 10Apr 10-11
|45 mph
|999 mb
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1956-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|1
|0.7
(7 in 10 Aprils)
|7th
(tied with 16 other Aprils)
|3
(1983, 1998)
|Tropical Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|0
|0.4
(4 in 10 Aprils)
|14th
(tied with 27 other Aprils)
|3
(1983)
|Major Tropical Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.1
(1 in 10 Aprils)
|5th
(tied with 36 other Aprils)
|1
(1983, 1989, 1998, 2020)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|0.7
|3.1
|21st
|31.4
(2020)
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1956-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|9
|7.2
|10th
(tied with 2 other seasons)
|17
(1998)
|Tropical Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|4
|4.0
|15th
(tied with 4 other seasons)
|11
(1998)
|Major Tropical Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|2
|1.9
|13th
(tied with 6 other seasons)
|6
(2003)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|40.4
|49.7
|22nd
|139.7
(1998)
Global
|Name
|Maximum
CategoryMax
Cat
|Dates
>39 mph
|Maximum Sustained Winds
|Minimum Central Pressure
|Seroja
|1
|April 4Apr 4-11
|80 mph
|972 mb
|Odette
|TS
|April 4Apr 4-9
|60 mph
|990 mb
|Not_Named
|TS
|April 10Apr 10-11
|45 mph
|999 mb
|Surigae
|5
|April 14Apr 14-25
|190 mph
|888 mb
|Jobo
|TS
|April 21Apr 21-24
|70 mph
|992 mb
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1972-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|5
|4.2
|10th
(tied with 9 other Aprils)
|8
(1989)
|Tropical Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|2
|2.3
|19th
(tied with 11 other Aprils)
|5
(1989)
|Major Tropical Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|1
|1.3
|13th
(tied with 17 other Aprils)
|5
(1989)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|56.8
|34.5
|6th
|80.0
(1989)
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1972-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|24
|22.2
|9th
(tied with 8 other seasons)
|31
(1986)
|Tropical Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|11
|11.8
|20th
(tied with 9 other seasons)
|18
(1994)
|Major Tropical Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|5
|6.2
|22nd
(tied with 9 other seasons)
|12
(2019)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|189.8
|180.8
|15th
|306.4
(1994)
Data Description
The data in this report are derived from NCEI's IBTrACS dataset (Knapp et al. 2010; Schreck et al. 2014). IBTrACS tropical cyclone track and intensity data from agencies and sources around the globe. In this report, data from NOAA's National Hurricane Center (NHC) are used for the North Atlantic and East Pacific. The other basin's use data from the U.S. Military's Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC).
Historical values use the "best track" data that have been analyzed by forecasters after the season using all available data. Operational procedures and observing systems have changed with time and between regions, which makes these data heterogeneous. Intensity data are generally the most reliable since the early 1970s in the Atlantic (Landsea and Franklin 2013) and since the mid-1980s in other regions (Chu et al. 2002). The number of short-lived storms (≤2 days) has also increased since around 2000 due to improvements in observations and analysis techniques (Landsea et al. 2010).
Values for the current year are provisional values from the operational forecast advisories. IBTrACS obtains these from NCEP's TC Vitals, the NCAR Tropical Cyclone Guidance Project, and NHC provisional data. These values are subject to change during the post-season best track analysis. They also only include 6-hourly storm fixes, which means they may miss special advisories at landfall, peak intensity, etc.
The tropical cyclone seasons in the Southern Hemisphere begin in July and end in June, while the Northern Hemisphere seasons are counted from January to December. Storms are counted in all basins, months, and years in which they occur, which means some storms may appear more than once. However, the global totals only include each storm one time.
References
- Chu, J.-H., C. R. Sampson, A. S. Levine, and E. Fukada, 2002: The joint typhoon warning center tropical cyclone best-tracks, 1945–2000. Naval Research Laboratory, Reference Number NRL/MR/7540-02-16, 22 pp., https://www.metoc.navy.mil/jtwc/products/best-tracks/tc-bt-report.html.
- Knapp, K. R., M. C. Kruk, D. H. Levinson, H. J. Diamond, and C. J. Neumann, 2010: The International Best Track Archive for Climate Stewardship (IBTrACS). Bull. Amer. Meteor. Soc., 91, 363–376, https://doi.org/10.1175/2009BAMS2755.1.
- Landsea, C. W., and J. L. Franklin, 2013: Atlantic Hurricane database uncertainty and presentation of a new database format. Mon. Wea. Rev., 141, 3576–3592, https://doi.org/10.1175/MWR-D-12-00254.1.
- ——, G. A. Vecchi, L. Bengtsson, and T. R. Knutson, 2010: Impact of duration thresholds on Atlantic tropical cyclone counts. J. Climate, 23, 2508–2519, https://doi.org/10.1175/2009JCLI3034.1.
- Schreck, C. J., K. R. Knapp, and J. P. Kossin, 2014: The Impact of Best Track Discrepancies on Global Tropical Cyclone Climatologies using IBTrACS. Mon. Wea. Rev., 142, 3881–3899, https://doi.org/10.1175/MWR-D-14-00021.1.