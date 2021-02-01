Tropical Cyclones - February 2021
Summary
The first Northern Hemisphere tropical cyclone of 2021 was Tropical Storm Dujuan in the West Pacific. In the Southern Hemisphere, Tropical Cyclone Faraji became the first category 5 tropical cyclone of 2021. Faraji remained over the open ocean in the South Indian Ocean, so it had limited impacts. The South Indian Ocean was more active than normal for February in large part due to Faraji. The 2020-21 season there remains near the 1981-2010 climatological levels both in terms of the number of storms and the accumulated cyclone energy (ACE), which measures the strength and duration of tropical cyclones. Faraji alone contributed about half of the season's ACE to date.
The Australian region had three named storms, including one major tropical cyclone (Marian), which is near normal. The 9 named storms so far this season is above the climatological mean (7.1). However, most of those have been weak or short-lived storms, so the ACE is only about half of its normal value.
The Southwest Pacific had 4 named storms, including the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ana that formed in January. Even so, it was relatively quite with Tropical Cyclone Lucas as the lone hurricane-strength tropical cyclone in January 2021. Overall, tropical cyclone activity in the Southwest Pacific remains near normal for 2020-21.
North Atlantic
No North Atlantic Tropical Cyclones occurred during February 2021.
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1851-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 Februaries)
|1st
(tied with 40 other Februaries)
|1
(1952)
|Hurricane
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 Februaries)
|1st
(tied with 40 other Februaries)
|0
|Major Hurricane
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 Februaries)
|1st
(tied with 40 other Februaries)
|0
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|0.0
|0.0
(0 in 10 Februaries)
|1st
(tied with 40 other Februaries)
|1.3
(1952)
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1851-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 seasons)
|3rd
(tied with 38 other seasons)
|1
(7 seasons)
|Hurricane
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 seasons)
|2nd
(tied with 39 other seasons)
|1
(1938, 1955, 2016)
|Major Hurricane
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 seasons)
|1st
(tied with 40 other seasons)
|0
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|0.0
|0.2
(2 in 10 seasons)
|3rd
(tied with 38 other seasons)
|6.5
(1955)
East Pacific
No East Pacific Tropical Cyclones occurred during February 2021.
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1949-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 Februaries)
|2nd
(tied with 39 other Februaries)
|1
(1992)
|Hurricane
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 Februaries)
|2nd
(tied with 39 other Februaries)
|1
(1992)
|Major Hurricane
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 Februaries)
|2nd
(tied with 39 other Februaries)
|1
(1992)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|0.0
|0.3
(3 in 10 Februaries)
|2nd
(tied with 39 other Februaries)
|7.9
(1992)
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1949-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|0
|0.1
(1 in 10 seasons)
|4th
(tied with 37 other seasons)
|1
(1989, 1992, 2016)
|Hurricane
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 seasons)
|3rd
(tied with 38 other seasons)
|1
(1992, 2016)
|Major Hurricane
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 seasons)
|2nd
(tied with 39 other seasons)
|1
(1992)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|0.0
|0.5
(5 in 10 seasons)
|4th
(tied with 37 other seasons)
|13.3
(1992)
West Pacific
|Name
|Maximum
CategoryMax
Cat
|Dates
>39 mph
|Maximum Sustained Winds
|Minimum Central Pressure
|Dujuan
|TS
|February 18Feb 18-21
|50 mph
|991 mb
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1945-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|1
|0.2
(2 in 10 Februaries)
|1st
(tied with 9 other Februaries)
|2
(1965, 1976)
|Typhoon
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 Februaries)
|4th
(tied with 37 other Februaries)
|1
(6 Februarys)
|Major Typhoon
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 Februaries)
|3rd
(tied with 38 other Februaries)
|1
(1953, 1970, 2015, 2019)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|1.5
|0.3
(3 in 10 Februaries)
|4th
|32.7
(2019)
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1945-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|1
|0.6
(6 in 10 seasons)
|9th
(tied with 12 other seasons)
|4
(1965)
|Typhoon
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|0
|0.2
(2 in 10 seasons)
|10th
(tied with 31 other seasons)
|2
(1953, 2015)
|Major Typhoon
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.1
(1 in 10 seasons)
|5th
(tied with 36 other seasons)
|2
(1953)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|1.5
|2.8
|16th
|44.7
(1958)
North Indian
No North Indian Tropical Cyclones occurred during February 2021.
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1972-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|0
|0.1
(1 in 10 Februaries)
|3rd
(tied with 38 other Februaries)
|1
(1987, 1999)
|Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 Februaries)
|1st
(tied with 40 other Februaries)
|0
|Major Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 Februaries)
|1st
(tied with 40 other Februaries)
|0
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|0.0
|0.1
(1 in 10 Februaries)
|3rd
(tied with 38 other Februaries)
|1.8
(1987)
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1972-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|0
|0.2
(2 in 10 seasons)
|9th
(tied with 32 other seasons)
|1
(9 seasons)
|Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 seasons)
|1st
(tied with 40 other seasons)
|0
|Major Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.0
(0 in 10 seasons)
|1st
(tied with 40 other seasons)
|0
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|0.0
|0.3
(3 in 10 seasons)
|9th
(tied with 32 other seasons)
|1.8
(1987)
South Indian
|Name
|Maximum
CategoryMax
Cat
|Dates
>39 mph
|Maximum Sustained Winds
|Minimum Central Pressure
|Faraji
|5
|February 5Feb 5-14
|160 mph
|920 mb
|Guambe
|1
|February 18Feb 18-19
|80 mph
|976 mb
|Guambe
|TS
|February 21Feb 21-22
|60 mph
|980 mb
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1956-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|2
|2.8
|22nd
(tied with 12 other Februaries)
|5
(2000, 2007)
|Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|2
|1.6
|8th
(tied with 13 other Februaries)
|4
(1997, 2007)
|Major Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|1
|0.9
(9 in 10 Februaries)
|8th
(tied with 17 other Februaries)
|3
(1994, 2007)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|30.6
|22.6
|10th
|68.4
(2007)
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1956-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|8
|7.5
|12th
(tied with 10 other seasons)
|15
(1997)
|Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|5
|4.0
|8th
(tied with 6 other seasons)
|9
(1997)
|Major Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|1
|2.0
|27th
(tied with 9 other seasons)
|5
(2019)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|51.1
|60.8
|25th
|147.1
(1997)
Australia
|Name
|Maximum
CategoryMax
Cat
|Dates
>39 mph
|Maximum Sustained Winds
|Minimum Central Pressure
|Lucas
|1
|January 31-February 3Jan 31-Feb 3
|75 mph†
|980 mb†
|Not_Named
|TS
|February 4Feb 4-6
|40 mph
|991 mb
|Marian
|3
|February 26-March 6Feb 26-Mar 6
|115 mph
|952 mb
|†Value occurred in the Southwest Pacific
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1956-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|3
|2.9
|12th
(tied with 12 other Februaries)
|6
(1971, 1984)
|Tropical Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|1
|0.9
(9 in 10 Februaries)
|10th
(tied with 17 other Februaries)
|4
(1980, 1992)
|Major Tropical Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|1
|0.4
(4 in 10 Februaries)
|4th
(tied with 9 other Februaries)
|3
(1992)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|7.4
|10.9
|23rd
|36.9
(1979)
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1956-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|9
|7.1
|9th
(tied with 1 other season)
|15
(1997)
|Tropical Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|1
|2.6
|30th
(tied with 8 other seasons)
|7
(1996)
|Major Tropical Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|1
|0.9
(9 in 10 seasons)
|9th
(tied with 16 other seasons)
|4
(1992)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|16.4
|31.1
|33rd
|70.8
(1997)
Southwest Pacific
|Name
|Maximum
CategoryMax
Cat
|Dates
>39 mph
|Maximum Sustained Winds
|Minimum Central Pressure
|Ana
|1
|January 30-February 2Jan 30-Feb 2
|75 mph‡
|976 mb‡
|Bina
|TS
|January 30-February 1Jan 30-Feb 1
|50 mph‡
|991 mb‡
|Lucas
|1
|January 31-February 3Jan 31-Feb 3
|75 mph
|980 mb
|Not_Named
|TS
|February 10Feb 10-11
|50 mph
|991 mb
|‡Value occurred in January
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1956-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|4
|2.1
|2nd
(tied with 5 other Februaries)
|5
(1993)
|Tropical Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|1
|1.2
|9th
(tied with 22 other Februaries)
|4
(1989, 2005)
|Major Tropical Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|0
|0.6
(6 in 10 Februaries)
|17th
(tied with 24 other Februaries)
|4
(2005)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|4.4
|12.9
|29th
|72.3
(2005)
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1956-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|7
|5.0
|9th
(tied with 3 other seasons)
|13
(1998)
|Tropical Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|3
|3.0
|14th
(tied with 7 other seasons)
|9
(1998)
|Major Tropical Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|1
|1.4
|16th
(tied with 12 other seasons)
|4
(2003, 2005)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|34.9
|34.4
|18th
|110.7
(1998)
Global
|Name
|Maximum
CategoryMax
Cat
|Dates
>39 mph
|Maximum Sustained Winds
|Minimum Central Pressure
|Ana
|1
|January 30-February 2Jan 30-Feb 2
|75 mph‡
|976 mb‡
|Bina
|TS
|January 30-February 1Jan 30-Feb 1
|50 mph‡
|991 mb‡
|Lucas
|1
|January 31-February 3Jan 31-Feb 3
|75 mph
|980 mb
|Not_Named
|TS
|February 4Feb 4-6
|40 mph
|991 mb
|Faraji
|5
|February 5Feb 5-14
|160 mph
|920 mb
|Not_Named
|TS
|February 10Feb 10-11
|50 mph
|991 mb
|Dujuan
|TS
|February 18Feb 18-21
|50 mph
|991 mb
|Guambe
|1
|February 18Feb 18-19
|80 mph
|976 mb
|Guambe
|TS
|February 21Feb 21-22
|60 mph
|980 mb
|Marian
|3
|February 26-March 6Feb 26-Mar 6
|115 mph
|952 mb
|‡Value occurred in January
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1972-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|9
|7.4
|4th
(tied with 6 other Februaries)
|12
(1986)
|Tropical Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|4
|3.6
|10th
(tied with 14 other Februaries)
|7
(1989, 1992)
|Major Tropical Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|2
|1.8
|15th
(tied with 8 other Februaries)
|5
(1992)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|43.9
|47.1
|22nd
|112.4
(1989)
|Storm Type
|Count
|1981-2010
Mean
|1981-2021
Rank*
|1972-2021
Record
|Tropical Storm
Winds >39 mph (34 kts)
|16
|13.3
|4th
(tied with 5 other seasons)
|21
(1986)
|Tropical Cyclone
Winds >74 mph (64 kts)
|7
|6.6
|15th
(tied with 8 other seasons)
|10
(1989, 1997)
|Major Tropical Cyclone
Winds >111 mph (96 kts)
|2
|3.0
|28th
(tied with 5 other seasons)
|6
(1994, 2003)
|Accumulated Cyclone Energy
ACE×104 kt2
|64.9
|92.7
|30th
|169.4
(1994)
Data Description
The data in this report are derived from NCEI's IBTrACS dataset (Knapp et al. 2010; Schreck et al. 2014). IBTrACS tropical cyclone track and intensity data from agencies and sources around the globe. In this report, data from NOAA's National Hurricane Center (NHC) are used for the North Atlantic and East Pacific. The other basin's use data from the U.S. Military's Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC).
Historical values use the "best track" data that have been analyzed by forecasters after the season using all available data. Operational procedures and observing systems have changed with time and between regions, which makes these data heterogeneous. Intensity data are generally the most reliable since the early 1970s in the Atlantic (Landsea and Franklin 2013) and since the mid-1980s in other regions (Chu et al. 2002). The number of short-lived storms (≤2 days) has also increased since around 2000 due to improvements in observations and analysis techniques (Landsea et al. 2010).
Values for the current year are provisional values from the operational forecast advisories. IBTrACS obtains these from NCEP's TC Vitals, the NCAR Tropical Cyclone Guidance Project, and NHC provisional data. These values are subject to change during the post-season best track analysis. They also only include 6-hourly storm fixes, which means they may miss special advisories at landfall, peak intensity, etc.
The tropical cyclone seasons in the Southern Hemisphere begin in July and end in June, while the Northern Hemisphere seasons are counted from January to December. Storms are counted in all basins, months, and years in which they occur, which means some storms may appear more than once. However, the global totals only include each storm one time.
References
- Chu, J.-H., C. R. Sampson, A. S. Levine, and E. Fukada, 2002: The joint typhoon warning center tropical cyclone best-tracks, 1945–2000. Naval Research Laboratory, Reference Number NRL/MR/7540-02-16, 22 pp., https://www.metoc.navy.mil/jtwc/products/best-tracks/tc-bt-report.html.
- Knapp, K. R., M. C. Kruk, D. H. Levinson, H. J. Diamond, and C. J. Neumann, 2010: The International Best Track Archive for Climate Stewardship (IBTrACS). Bull. Amer. Meteor. Soc., 91, 363–376, https://doi.org/10.1175/2009BAMS2755.1.
- Landsea, C. W., and J. L. Franklin, 2013: Atlantic Hurricane database uncertainty and presentation of a new database format. Mon. Wea. Rev., 141, 3576–3592, https://doi.org/10.1175/MWR-D-12-00254.1.
- ——, G. A. Vecchi, L. Bengtsson, and T. R. Knutson, 2010: Impact of duration thresholds on Atlantic tropical cyclone counts. J. Climate, 23, 2508–2519, https://doi.org/10.1175/2009JCLI3034.1.
- Schreck, C. J., K. R. Knapp, and J. P. Kossin, 2014: The Impact of Best Track Discrepancies on Global Tropical Cyclone Climatologies using IBTrACS. Mon. Wea. Rev., 142, 3881–3899, https://doi.org/10.1175/MWR-D-14-00021.1.