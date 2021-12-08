According to data from NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, during October, there were 146 preliminary tornado reports. This is more than double the 1991-2010 average of 61 tornadoes for the month of October. This is also the second highest preliminary tornado count on record for October behind 2018. October was an active month for tornadoes with at least eight days reporting 10 or more tornadoes. There were also two EF-3 tornadoes reported on October 24 in Missouri and Illinois. The days with the highest count of tornadoes and notable impacts are detailed below in chronological order.

On October 9-13, there were 64 tornadoes that developed across several north-central and central states. On October 9, there were eight tornadoes that formed in Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. These tornadoes produced damage to homes, vehicles, farms and an industrial park, but there were no tornado-related fatalities. On October 10, Oklahoma experienced a nearly continuous line of severe storms that produced 16 tornadoes bisecting the state from the southwest to the northeast. There was EF-2 damage in Anadarko, Oklahoma, in which numerous structures were damaged or destroyed including homes, barns and vehicles. There was also an isolated EF-2 tornado in East Cook, Minnesota that crossed Mountain Lake into Canada. There were no fatalities with any of the October 10 tornadoes. On October 11, there were 11 tornadoes across central Illinois including an EF-2 in Wrights, Illinois that destroyed several farmsteads, homes and vehicles. October 12-13, there were a combined 27 EF-0, EF-1 and EF-U tornadoes across Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. These tornadoes produced scattered damage to homes, farms, vegetation and infrastructure and there were no fatalities.

Another high-impact day was October 21, in which there were 18 tornadoes across eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. This included an EF-2 tornado that caused significant damage destroying homes, vehicles, farms and vegetation, as it moved through Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania. All of the other tornadoes on October 21 were EF-0 or EF-1 producing scattered damage and no fatalities.

October 24 was another active day that produced 23 tornadoes across Missouri and Illinois. There were two destructive EF-3 tornadoes during this day. The first was a long-track EF-3 that impacted several towns beginning south of Farmington, Missouri to Breman, Illinois. There was a tornado emergency issued while this tornado crossed the Mississippi River into Illinois before impacting the town of Chester, Missouri. This tornado produced damage to homes, businesses, vehicles, farms and other infrastruture. A second EF-3 tornado impacted several towns beginning west of Fredericktown, Missouri to Junction City, Missouri. This tornado also caused considerable destruction to homes, warehouses, vehicles, farms and other infrastruture. There were several injuries but no fatalities during any of the October 24 tornadoes.