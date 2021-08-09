According to data from NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, during June, there were 109 preliminary tornado reports. This is well below the 1991-2010 average of 243 tornadoes for the month of June. Historically, the month of June represents the second-highest average number of tornadoes based on the 1991-2010 reference period. This June was a relatively inactive month for tornadoes with only 3 June days having 10 or more confirmed tornadoes across the United States. Yet, there were still several multi-day periods that produced dozens of tornado and associated impacts. The days with the highest count of tornadoes and their impacts are noted below in chronological order.

On June 7-8, there were 17 tornadoes that impacted North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Arkansas and Indiana. Many of these tornadoes were focused in southeastern South Dakota and southwestern Indiana. These were tornadoes that mostly occurred over rural areas, which limited their impact. These were all weaker EF-1, EF-0 or EF-U tornadoes that caused mostly minor damage to farmsteads, homes and other infrastructure. There was at least 1 injury and no reported fatalities.

During June 18-20, there were 37 tornadoes that impacted Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan producing at least 11 injuries in Illinois. There were also several tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. One of the more impactful tornadoes was a EF-2 in southern Alabama that caused at least 20 injuries along a 22 mile path. In addition, a destructive EF-3 tornado tore across the Chicago suburbs heavily damaging or destroying homes in Woodridge, Naperville and Darien. There were also other EF-2 and EF-1 tornadoes causing damage to homes, businesses, vehicles and infrastructure. There were several additional tornado-related injuries but no fatalities.

On June 24-26, there were 26 tornadoes that impacted Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan. These were mostly weaker EF-1 and EF-0 tornadoes that caused mostly minor damage to farmsteads, homes and other infrastructure. There was one EF-2 tornado that tracked near Fort Austin, Michigan where it entered Lake Huron. Several homes were heavily damaged in addition to damage to vehicles and infrastructure. There were at least 6 tornado-related injuries but no fatalities.