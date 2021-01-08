Tornadoes - November 2020
November 2020 Tornado Occurrences
Source: SPC
According to data from NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, during November, there were 17 preliminary tornado reports. This is well below, about one-third, of the 1991-2010 average of 58 tornadoes for the month of November. This represents the lowest count of monthly tornadoes for any month so far this year.
The vast majority (14) of these November tornadoes occurred across northern Illinois on November 10 in association with a severe weather system. There was also an isolated tornado in eastern Oregon on the same day. All of these tornadoes were rated as EF-0 or EF-1, with scattered damage to structures, homes, vehicles and infrastructure. There were no fatalities for these tornadoes. Additionally, there were no tornado fatalities during the month of November. This continues a 3-month continuation where no tornado fatalities have occurred dating back August.
There was only one other day during the month of November that had any reported tornadoes. This was on November 14, in which two EF-1 tornadoes impacted central Arkansas damaging homes and causing several injuries but no fatalities.