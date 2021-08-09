Note: This Synoptic Discussion describes recent weather events and climate anomalies in relation to the phenomena that cause the weather. These phenomena include the jet stream, fronts and low pressure systems that bring precipitation, high pressure systems that bring dry weather, and the mechanisms which control these features — such as El Niño, La Niña, and other oceanic and atmospheric drivers (PNA, NAO, AO, and others). The report may contain more technical language than other components of the State of the Climate series.
Summary
|Time Period
|Key Driver
|Other Drivers
|Month
|PNA
|AO+, NAO+
|June 1-5
|NAO+
|PNA+, AO+
|June 6-12
|PNA-
|EPO-
|June 13-22
|PNA+
|AO+, EPO-
|June 23-30
|PNA+
|EPO-
A strong and persistent ridge over the western U.S. was the key climate feature during June. This "heat dome" was associated with extreme heat that set numerous records. It also exacerbated the ongoing severe drought across the West by continuing to suppress precipitation there. The drought in turn may have exacerbated the heat by reducing the latent cooling from evaporation. Climate change has also been shown to make similar heat waves stronger, longer-lasting, and more frequent.
The heat dome ridge was also related to large scale teleconnections, particularly a positive Pacific/North American (PNA) pattern and Arctic Oscillation (AO). The PNA was positive most of the month when the ridge was present, but it was negative around June 6-12 when a trough brought the West Coast a reprieve with cooler temperatures. The AO, on the other hand, is usually weaker during the summer, but the monthly average was the 5th highest for June on record. The positive AO is also associated with warmer temperatures for the West, as were seen during June.
Monthly Mean
Submonthly Evolution
June 1-5
June began with a ridge over the Pacific Northwest that brought warm temperatures across the Western U.S. and the Northern Tier. A trough extended from the Great Lakes to Texas and brought cooler anomalies to the South. The ridge suppressed rainfall over the Western U.S., while the trough was associated with a low-pressure system that brought rain from Texas to the Great Lakes.
June 6-12
500-mb height mean (contours) and anomalies (shading) for the Northern Hemisphere for June 6-12 2021
The second week of June produced a significant shift in the circulation pattern. The ridge moved eastward towards the Great Lakes, which brought the warmest anomalies to the Upper Mississippi Valley. The heat extended into the Northeast where it was associated with the first heat wave for the region in 2021. To the west, a trough developed near the Pacific Northwest and brought cool anomalies to the West Coast in stark contrast to the rest of the month. It also fostered several rainstorms for the Pacific Northwest.
June 13-22
500-mb height mean (contours) and anomalies (shading) for the Northern Hemisphere for June 13-22 2021
During June 13-22, a broad ridge redeveloped over the Western U.S. This ridge was associated with a strong heatwave for the Southwest. A trough over the Eastern U.S. was associated with cooler temperatures there and a severe weather outbreak near Chicago. The trough also steered Tropical Storm Claudette across the Southeast where it caused heavy rainfall, flooding, and some severe weather.
June 23-30
500-mb height mean (contours) and anomalies (shading) for the Northern Hemisphere for June 23-30 2021
The ridge moved northward to the Pacific Northwest during the last week of June as part of a large and intense heat dome. Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest were above normal for several days culminating in many all-time records being shattered on June 27 and 28. The northward shift of the ridge contributed to downslope flow along from the Rockies that further exacerbated the heat.
A trough in the Central U.S. brought milder temperatures to most of the rest of the country. It was also associated with a stationary front that brought enhanced rainfall from Texas to the Great Lakes. Tropical Storm Danny also made landfall in South Carolina June 28 and produced minor flooding and wind damage.
Atmospheric Drivers
ENSO: El Niño Southern Oscillation
- Description: Oceanic and atmospheric conditions in the tropical Pacific Ocean can influence weather across the globe. ENSO is characterized by two extreme modes: El Niño (warmer-than-normal sea surface temperature [SST] anomalies in the tropical Pacific) and La Niña (cooler-than-normal SST anomalies), with the absence of either of these modes termed “ENSO-neutral” conditions. These variations in SST change the locations of the Pacific's largest thunderstorms, which can in turn change circulation patterns around the globe.
- Status: ENSO conditions remained neutral in June. The most common metric for ENSO is the SST anomalies in the Central Pacific, the Niño 3.4 region. These continued weakening to around -0.3° in June. The Southern Oscillation Index, which measures the atmospheric response, also remained weak during June. Together, these patterns are consistent with ENSO-neutral conditions.
- Teleconnections (influence on weather): La Niña favors cooler than normal for the western U.S. and the East Coast. It also favors wetter conditions for the Central Plains and drier for the rest of the country. The weak ENSO signal precluded any significant impacts in June.
MJO: Madden-Julian Oscillation
- Description: The MJO is the biggest source of subseasonal (31-50 day) tropical variability. It typically develops as a large envelope of tropical thunderstorms that develops over the Indian Ocean that then moves eastward. Like ENSO, the MJO's effects on tropical rainfall is so strong that it can alter the atmospheric circulation around the globe. The thunderstorms decay when they cross the Pacific, but the associated winds can often continue across the Western Hemisphere to initiate the next MJO in the Indian Ocean. The MJO is episodic, meaning that it is not always active. Most indices for tracking the MJO identify both the MJO's amplitude and the longitude of its strongest rainfall, usually described as one of eight phases.
- Status: The MJO was active during the first half of June. The MJO index began the month over the Western Pacific (phase 7) and moved into the Western Hemisphere (phases 8/1) by the middle of the month. The large-scale MJO then fractured into a series of Kelvin waves, and the index stalled in phase 1.
- Teleconnections (influence on weather): The MJO's impacts on North American weather tend to be weaker during June, so there were no clear U.S. impacts.
PNA: Pacific/North American pattern
- Description: The PNA teleconnection pattern is associated with strong fluctuations in the strength and location of the East Asian jet stream. PNA-related blocking of the jet stream flow in the Pacific can affect weather downstream over North America, especially the West and especially in the winter half of the year.
- Status: The daily PNA index was positive for most of June except for a period of negative values during the second week of the month. The monthly mean was positive. The positive PNA was associated with the typical Rossby wavetrain with a ridge near Hawaii, a trough near the Aleutians, a ridge near the Pacific Northwest, and a trough over the Southeast. The PNA index during the summer is less sensitive to the portion of the wavetrain over North America. If the wintertime loading pattern were used, the amplitude could have been much larger during the Pacific Northwest heat dome.
- Teleconnections (influence on weather): The PNA's impacts on North American temperatures is usually less during the summer. Even so, the positive PNA would have favors warmer conditions in the Pacific Northwest and cooler in the Southeast with the opposite happening during the negative PNA. These patterns were generally observed throughout the month, most notably with the cool temperatures for the West Coast June 6-12 during the negative PNA and the heat dome over the Pacific Northwest June 23-30.
AO: Arctic Oscillation
- Description: The AO teleconnection pattern generally measures the pressure difference between the low pressure over the North Pole and the higher pressures in the subtropical ridges. This pressure difference is larger during a positive AO, resulting in a stronger midlatitude jet. When the AO is negative, the jet is weaker and will have larger troughs and ridges.
- Status: The daily AO positive during most of June, particularly the first half of the month. The monthly mean was the 5th most positive value for June since 1950. The positive AO was driven by the troughs around the Arctic Ocean and Greenland along with a broad ridge from the North Atlantic to eastern Russia.
- Teleconnections (influence on weather): The positive AO is typically associated with warmer than normal temperatures for the Rockies. These were apparent throughout June, but especially early in the month when the AO was its most positive.
NAO: North Atlantic Oscillation
- Description: The NAO teleconnection pattern relates the pressure over the sub-polar low near Greenland and Iceland with the subtropical high over the Central Atlantic. It significantly affects the weather on both sides of the Atlantic.
- Status: The daily NAO was positive during most of June, but the amplitude was generally weak. The monthly mean was positive. The positive NAO was driven by a trough near Greenland and a ridge across the North Atlantic.
- Teleconnections (influence on weather): The positive NAO typically favors cooler than normal conditions for the southeast and warmer than normal for the Northern Rockies during the summer. This pattern was apparent throughout the month and particularly early in June when the NAO was its most positive.
WPO: West Pacific Oscillation
- Description: The WPO teleconnection pattern is a primary mode of low-frequency variability over the North Pacific and reflects zonal and meridional variations in the location and intensity of the East Asian jet stream in the western Pacific.
- Status: The daily WPO index positive during most of June, and the monthly mean was positive. The positive WPO was associated with a trough near the Aleutians and a ridge over the northwestern Pacific.
- Teleconnections (influence on weather): The positive WPO is typically associated with cooler temperatures over the Southwest and the Northeast during summer. Neither of these were apparent during June.
EPO: East Pacific Oscillation
- Description: The EPO pattern identifies variations in the strength and location of the eastern Pacific jet stream. During the positive phase, the jet is stronger and shifted southward. The negative phase is associated with an Alaskan ridge that weakens the jet. The EPO is closely related to the East Pacific–North Pacific (EP–NP) teleconnection pattern, although the two are defined with opposite signs.
- Status: The daily EPO index was strongly positive during the first half of June and negative during the second half. The monthly mean was near zero. The positive values early in the month were associated with a trough near Alaska and a ridge over the Southwest. Later in June, the ridge moved northward towards British Columbia, which resulted in a negative EPO.
- Teleconnections (influence on weather): The positive phase of the EPO favors warmer than normal temperatures across the Upper Midwest and cooler along the West Coast with the opposite happening during the negative phase. The impacts of the positive EPO were most clear during June 6-12, and the negative EPO was clearest during June 13-22.