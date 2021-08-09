Note: This Synoptic Discussion describes recent weather events and climate anomalies in relation to the phenomena that cause the weather. These phenomena include the jet stream, fronts and low pressure systems that bring precipitation, high pressure systems that bring dry weather, and the mechanisms which control these features — such as El Niño, La Niña, and other oceanic and atmospheric drivers (PNA, NAO, AO, and others). The report may contain more technical language than other components of the State of the Climate series.

Summary

Indices and their agreement with the temperature, precipitation, and upper-level circulation anomaly patterns, by time period (month, week, or other sub-monthly period). Time Period Key Driver Other Drivers Month PNA AO+, NAO+ June 1-5 NAO+ PNA+, AO+ June 6-12 PNA- EPO- June 13-22 PNA+ AO+, EPO- June 23-30 PNA+ EPO-

A strong and persistent ridge over the western U.S. was the key climate feature during June. This "heat dome" was associated with extreme heat that set numerous records. It also exacerbated the ongoing severe drought across the West by continuing to suppress precipitation there. The drought in turn may have exacerbated the heat by reducing the latent cooling from evaporation. Climate change has also been shown to make similar heat waves stronger, longer-lasting, and more frequent.

The heat dome ridge was also related to large scale teleconnections, particularly a positive Pacific/North American (PNA) pattern and Arctic Oscillation (AO). The PNA was positive most of the month when the ridge was present, but it was negative around June 6-12 when a trough brought the West Coast a reprieve with cooler temperatures. The AO, on the other hand, is usually weaker during the summer, but the monthly average was the 5th highest for June on record. The positive AO is also associated with warmer temperatures for the West, as were seen during June.

Monthly Mean

Submonthly Evolution

June 1-5

June began with a ridge over the Pacific Northwest that brought warm temperatures across the Western U.S. and the Northern Tier. A trough extended from the Great Lakes to Texas and brought cooler anomalies to the South. The ridge suppressed rainfall over the Western U.S., while the trough was associated with a low-pressure system that brought rain from Texas to the Great Lakes.

June 6-12

The second week of June produced a significant shift in the circulation pattern. The ridge moved eastward towards the Great Lakes, which brought the warmest anomalies to the Upper Mississippi Valley. The heat extended into the Northeast where it was associated with the first heat wave for the region in 2021. To the west, a trough developed near the Pacific Northwest and brought cool anomalies to the West Coast in stark contrast to the rest of the month. It also fostered several rainstorms for the Pacific Northwest.

June 13-22

During June 13-22, a broad ridge redeveloped over the Western U.S. This ridge was associated with a strong heatwave for the Southwest. A trough over the Eastern U.S. was associated with cooler temperatures there and a severe weather outbreak near Chicago. The trough also steered Tropical Storm Claudette across the Southeast where it caused heavy rainfall, flooding, and some severe weather.

June 23-30

The ridge moved northward to the Pacific Northwest during the last week of June as part of a large and intense heat dome. Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest were above normal for several days culminating in many all-time records being shattered on June 27 and 28. The northward shift of the ridge contributed to downslope flow along from the Rockies that further exacerbated the heat.

A trough in the Central U.S. brought milder temperatures to most of the rest of the country. It was also associated with a stationary front that brought enhanced rainfall from Texas to the Great Lakes. Tropical Storm Danny also made landfall in South Carolina June 28 and produced minor flooding and wind damage.

Atmospheric Drivers

Description: The MJO is the biggest source of subseasonal (31-50 day) tropical variability. It typically develops as a large envelope of tropical thunderstorms that develops over the Indian Ocean that then moves eastward. Like ENSO, the MJO's effects on tropical rainfall is so strong that it can alter the atmospheric circulation around the globe. The thunderstorms decay when they cross the Pacific, but the associated winds can often continue across the Western Hemisphere to initiate the next MJO in the Indian Ocean. The MJO is episodic, meaning that it is not always active. Most indices for tracking the MJO identify both the MJO's amplitude and the longitude of its strongest rainfall, usually described as one of eight phases.

Status: The MJO was active during the first half of June. The MJO index began the month over the Western Pacific (phase 7) and moved into the Western Hemisphere (phases 8/1) by the middle of the month. The large-scale MJO then fractured into a series of Kelvin waves, and the index stalled in phase 1.

Teleconnections (influence on weather): The MJO's impacts on North American weather tend to be weaker during June, so there were no clear U.S. impacts.