Sea Ice Extent

The sea ice extent data for the Arctic and Antarctic are provided by the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) and are measured from passive microwave instruments onboard NOAA Satellites. The sea ice extent period of record is from 1979–2021 for a total of 43 years.

September 2021 Sea Ice Extent 1981-2010 Anomaly Trend

(per decade) Rank

(out of 43 years) Records million km2 million mi2 Year(s) million km2 million mi2 Northern Hemisphere 4.92 1.90 -23.24% -12.32% Largest 32nd 1980 7.67 2.96 Smallest 12th 2012 3.57 1.38 Southern Hemisphere 18.45 7.12 -0.22% +0.43% Largest 23rd 2014 19.76 7.63 Smallest 21st 1986 17.68 6.83 Globe 23.37 9.02 -6.14% -2.85% Largest 33rd 1980 26.49 10.23 Smallest 11th 2016 22.68 8.76

Data Source: National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC). Period of record: 1979–2021 (43 years)

The September 2021 Arctic sea ice extent was 4.92 million square km (1.90 million square miles), which is 1.49 million square km (575,000 square miles) below average. This was also the 12th smallest September sea ice extent in the 43-year record; however it was the largest September sea ice extent since 2014. September 2021 marked the Arctic's 23rd consecutive September with below-average sea ice extent.

According to the NSIDC, the Arctic sea ice extent reached its annual minimum extent of 1.82 million square km (4.72 million square miles) on September 16, 2021, two days later than average. This marks the end of the summer melt season and the beginning of the winter growth season. This was the largest annual minimum extent since 2014; however, it was the 12th smallest minimum extent since records began in 1979. The last 15 years (2007–2021) have had the 15 smallest annual minimum extents in the 43-year record.

The Antarctic sea ice extent for September 2021 was near average at 18.45 million square km (7.12 million square miles). While the Arctic sea ice extent reached its annual minimum extent, the Antarctic reached its annual maximum extent on September 1 at 7.24 million square miles, marking the end of its growth season and the beginning of its melt season. September 1 was the second-earliest seasonal maximum for the Antarctic in the 43-year record. According to the NSIDC, the greatest sea ice lost since September 1 has been in the Ross Sea, Bellingshausen Sea, and the Weddell sea sectors.