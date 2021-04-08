Global Snow and Ice - February 2021
NH Snow Cover Extent
|February 2021
|Snow Cover Extent
|1981-2010 Anomaly
|Trend
(per decade)
|Rank
(out of 55 years)
|Records
|million km2
|million mi2
|million km2
|million mi2
|million km2
|million mi2
|Year(s)
|million km2
|million mi2
|Northern Hemisphere
|46.09
|17.80
|+0.50
|+0.19
|-0.10
|-0.04
|Largest
|22nd
|1978
|51.32
|19.81
|Smallest
|34th
|1995
|42.67
|16.47
|North America
|18.39
|7.10
|+1.27
|+0.49
|+0.08
|+0.03
|Largest
|4th
|1978
|19.04
|7.35
|Smallest
|52nd
|1992
|15.83
|6.11
|Eurasia
|27.70
|10.70
|-0.78
|-0.30
|-0.18
|-0.07
|Largest
|42nd
|1978
|32.29
|12.47
|Smallest
|14th
|2002
|25.91
|10.01
Data Source: Global Snow Laboratory, Rutgers University. Period of record: 1967–2021 (55 years)
The Northern Hemisphere snow cover extent during February 2021 was slightly above average at 500,000 square km (190,000 square mi) above the 1981–2020 average. During February 2021, cooler-than-average temperatures engulfed much of North America and northern Asia, with temperatures at least 2.0°C (3.6°F) below average. Meanwhile, much of Europe and southern Asia had above-average temperatures. The Northern Hemisphere winter snow cover extent was near average.
The February 2021 North American snow cover extent for was the largest for February since 2010 and the fourth largest in the 55-year record at 18.39 million square km (7.10 million square miles). Much of the contiguous U.S. had above-average snow cover extent during February 2021, with parts of the West and northern Plains having below-average conditions. Alaska's February snow cover extent tied with six additional years as the largest on record, while Canada had its tenth largest on record, and the contiguous U.S. had its fifth largest on record. For the winter season (December 2020–February 2021), the North American snow cover extent was the 18th largest on record at 380,000 square km (147,000 square mi).
The Eurasian February snow cover extent of 27.7 million square km (10.70 million square mi) was 780,000 square km (300,000 square mi) below average and the 14th smallest February snow cover extent on record. February 2021 marked Eurasia's the third consecutive with below-average snow cover extent. During the month, below-average snow cover extent engulfed much of central Europe, southeastern Asia, as well as western China and southern Mongolia. Above-average snow cover extent was present across parts of northern Europe and northeastern China. Eurasia's winter snow cover extent was slightly below average and ranked as the 20th smallest on record.
Sea Ice Extent
The sea ice extent data for the Arctic and Antarctic are provided by the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) and are measured from passive microwave instruments onboard NOAA Satellites. The sea ice extent period of record is from 1979–2021 for a total of 43 years.
|February 2021
|Sea Ice Extent
|
1981-2010Anomaly
|Trend
(per decade)
|Rank
(out of 43 years)
|Records
|million km2
|million mi2
|Year(s)
|million km2
|million mi2
|Northern Hemisphere
|14.39
|5.56
|-5.95%
|-2.81%
|Largest
|36th
|1979
|16.18
|6.25
|Smallest
|7th
|2018
|13.97
|5.39
|Ties: 2019
|Southern Hemisphere
|2.83
|1.09
|-7.82%
|+0.33%
|Largest
|33rd
|2008
|3.89
|1.50
|Smallest
|11th
|2017
|2.29
|0.88
|Globe
|17.22
|6.65
|-6.26%
|-2.23%
|Largest
|37th
|1979
|19.32
|7.46
|Smallest
|7th
|2018
|16.30
|6.29
Data Source: National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC). Period of record: 1979–2021 (43 years)
According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), the average February 2021 Arctic sea ice extent was 14.39 million square km (5.56 million square mi), which 5.9% below the 1981–2010 average and the seventh smallest February sea ice extent in the 43-year record. February 2021 marked the 19th consecutive February with below-average sea ice extent. February sea ice extent was near average across most regions in the Arctic.
The Antarctic sea ice extent was the 11th smallest for February since satellite records began in 1979 at 2.89 million square km (1.09 million square mi) or 7.8% below average. This was the sixth consecutive February with below-average sea ice extent. According to the NSIDC, the Antarctic reached its annual minimum extent on February 21, 2021. This was the Antarctic's 12th smallest annual minimum extent on record. The NSIDC stated that the northern Weddell and eastern Ross Seas had below-average sea ice extent.