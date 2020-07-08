Global Snow and Ice - May 2020
NH Snow Cover Extent
|May 2020
|Snow Cover Extent
|1981-2010 Anomaly
|Trend
(per decade)
|Rank
(out of 54 years)
|Records
|million km2
|million mi2
|million km2
|million mi2
|million km2
|million mi2
|Year(s)
|million km2
|million mi2
|Northern Hemisphere
|16.66
|6.43
|-2.36
|-0.91
|-0.78
|-0.30
|Largest
|49th
|1974
|23.09
|8.92
|Smallest
|6th
|2010
|15.38
|5.94
|North America
|9.08
|3.51
|-0.22
|-0.08
|-0.23
|-0.09
|Largest
|28th
|1974
|11.48
|4.43
|Smallest
|27th
|2010
|7.80
|3.01
|Eurasia
|7.57
|2.92
|-2.15
|-0.83
|-0.55
|-0.21
|Largest
|52nd
|1976
|12.51
|4.83
|Smallest
|3rd
|2013
|7.26
|2.80
Data Source: Global Snow Laboratory, Rutgers University. Period of record: 1967–2020 (54 years)
The Northern Hemisphere snow cover extent during May 2020 was 2.36 million square km (910,000 square miles) below the 1981–2010 average and the sixth smallest May snow cover extent in the 54-year record. Eight of the 10 smallest May snow cover extent for the Northern Hemisphere have occurred since 2010. May 1968 and 1990 are also among the 10 smallest May snow cover extents. For the March–May season, the Northern Hemisphere snow cover extent was the fourth smallest on record at 1.95 million sq km (753,000 square miles) below average.
During May 2020, above-average snow cover extent was observed across eastern and parts of central Canada, while below-average conditions were observed across much of Alaska, and parts of western Canada, and along the Rocky Mountains. This resulted in a near-average May North American snow cover extent at 9.08 million square km (3.51 million square miles). Alaska had its third smallest May snow cover extent on record, while the contiguous U.S. had the fourth smallest on record. Meanwhile, Canada had its 17th largest May snow cover extent. The March–May snow cover extent for North America was near average.
A large region across the eastern half of Russia had below-average snow cover extent, coinciding with unusually warm May temperatures. Only small portions of Scandinavia and southern China had above-average snow cover extent during May 2020. Overall, Eurasia had its third smallest May snow cover extent at 2.15 million square km (830,000 square miles) below average. Only Mays of 2013 and 2012 had smaller May extents. Eurasia's March–May snow cover extent was the smallest on record, surpassing the previous record set in 2008.
Sea Ice Extent
The sea ice extent data for the Arctic and Antarctic are provided by the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) and are measured from passive microwave instruments onboard NOAA Satellites. The sea ice extent period of record is from 1979–2020 for a total of 42 years.
|May 2020
|Sea Ice Extent
|
1981-2010Anomaly
|Trend
(per decade)
|Rank
(out of 42 years)
|Records
|million km2
|million mi2
|Year(s)
|million km2
|million mi2
|Northern Hemisphere
|12.36
|4.77
|-7.00%
|-2.71%
|Largest
|39th
|1985
|14.07
|5.43
|Smallest
|4th
|2016
|11.92
|4.60
|Southern Hemisphere
|9.82
|3.79
|-3.35%
|+0.89%
|Largest
|28th
|2015
|11.72
|4.53
|Smallest
|15th
|2019
|8.84
|3.41
|Globe
|22.18
|8.56
|-5.42%
|-1.11%
|Largest
|37th
|1982
|24.73
|9.55
|Smallest
|6th
|2019
|21.00
|8.11
Data Source: National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC). Period of record: 1979–2020 (42 years)
The May 2020 Arctic sea ice extent was 930,000 square km (359,000 square miles), or 7.0%, below the 1981–2010 average and the fourth smallest May sea ice extent in the 42-year record. May 2020 marked the 19th consecutive year with below-average May sea ice extent. According to the NSIDC, ice retreat was evident across the Bering, Chukchi, Barents and Kara seas. Baffin Bay and Kara Sea had record low May sea ice extents.
For the fifth consecutive May, the Antarctic sea ice extent was below average at 9.82 million square km (3.79 million square miles). This was the 15th smallest May sea ice extent on record.