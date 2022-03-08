Continental Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

January 2022 Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2022) Rank

(out of 113 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F North America +0.66 +1.19 +0.23 +0.41 Warmest 51st 2006 +4.05 +7.29 Coolest 63rd 1982 -3.11 -5.60 South America +1.35 +2.43 +0.13 +0.24 Warmest 2nd 2016 +1.51 +2.72 Coolest 112th 1918 -0.84 -1.51 Europe +2.01 +3.62 +0.15 +0.26 Warmest 15th 2007 +3.31 +5.96 Coolest 99th 1942 -4.83 -8.69 Africa +0.56 +1.01 +0.10 +0.18 Warmest 27th 2021 +1.67 +3.01 Coolest 87th 1925 -1.73 -3.11 Asia +2.48 +4.46 +0.18 +0.33 Warmest 4th 2007 +3.56 +6.41 Coolest 110th 1969 -3.28 -5.90 Oceania +1.21 +2.18 +0.13 +0.24 Warmest 7th 2019 +2.47 +4.45 Coolest 106th 1941 -1.35 -2.43 Ties: 2001

Regional Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

January 2022 Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2022) Rank

(out of 113 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F Caribbean Islands +0.87 +1.57 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 3rd 2016 +1.20 +2.16 Coolest 111th 1910 -1.12 -2.02 Atlantic MDR +0.74 +1.33 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 9th 2011 +0.97 +1.75 Coolest 104th 1925 -0.87 -1.57 Ties: 2017 Gulf of Mexico +0.90 +1.62 +0.01 +0.02 Warmest 12th 1937 +1.50 +2.70 Coolest 101st 2011 -1.13 -2.03 Ties: 1952 Hawaiian Region +0.47 +0.85 +0.08 +0.14 Warmest 24th 1941 +1.04 +1.87 Coolest 90th 1922 -0.92 -1.66 East N Pacific +0.72 +1.30 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 13th 2016 +1.49 +2.68 Coolest 101st 1917 -1.30 -2.34

Background

The July 2015 Global State of the Climate report introduces the regional analysis report, which focuses on the analysis of temperature anomalies for six continents: North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The regional values, similar to the global values, are derived from the NOAAGlobalTemp data set. The continental polygons are composed of the 5° x 5° grid points with center points in the respective continents. Then, in a similar way to the global analysis, the grid points are weighted by their area and averaged to compute a continental temperature anomaly time series. The anomalies are computed back to 1910, the approximate date by which all continents have station coverage sufficient to resolve values at the regional scale.

This regional analysis complements the global analysis by allowing us to understand and describe the state of an important climate indicator across a continent. It also helps to place the current continental temperature anomalies into historical perspective, displaying how the most current month, season, or year compares to the past.

Please note that all continental anomalies are with respect to the 1910—2000 average.

