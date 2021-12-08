Continental Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

October 2021 Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F North America +2.14 +3.85 +0.06 +0.11 Warmest 2nd 1963 +2.17 +3.91 Coolest 111th 1925 -1.96 -3.53 South America +1.46 +2.63 +0.16 +0.29 Warmest 3rd 2020, 2014 +1.69 +3.04 Coolest 110th 1922 -0.79 -1.42 Europe +0.96 +1.73 +0.15 +0.26 Warmest 21st 2020 +2.19 +3.94 Coolest 92nd 1912 -2.06 -3.71 Africa +1.17 +2.11 +0.11 +0.19 Warmest 7th 2015 +1.87 +3.37 Coolest 106th 1964 -0.67 -1.21 Asia +1.23 +2.21 +0.13 +0.24 Warmest 12th 2008 +1.92 +3.46 Coolest 101st 1912 -2.36 -4.25 Oceania +0.98 +1.76 +0.15 +0.26 Warmest 19th 2015 +2.61 +4.70 Coolest 94th 1910 -1.15 -2.07

January - October 2021 Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F North America +1.38 +2.48 +0.13 +0.24 Warmest 7th 2016 +1.91 +3.44 Coolest 106th 1917 -1.22 -2.20 South America +1.13 +2.03 +0.14 +0.26 Warmest 6th 2020, 2015 +1.44 +2.59 Coolest 107th 1917 -0.90 -1.62 Europe +1.30 +2.34 +0.15 +0.28 Warmest 11th 2020 +2.14 +3.85 Coolest 102nd 1940 -1.15 -2.07 Africa +1.30 +2.34 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 3rd 2010 +1.46 +2.63 Coolest 110th 1918 -0.72 -1.30 Asia +1.57 +2.83 +0.17 +0.30 Warmest 7th 2020 +2.22 +4.00 Coolest 106th 1969 -1.01 -1.82 Oceania +0.73 +1.31 +0.12 +0.22 Warmest 18th 2013 +1.43 +2.57 Coolest 93rd 1917 -0.88 -1.58 Ties: 2002, 1991

Regional Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

October 2021 Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F Caribbean Islands +0.87 +1.57 +0.09 +0.15 Warmest 4th 2016 +1.06 +1.91 Coolest 109th 1913 -0.82 -1.48 Atlantic MDR +0.76 +1.37 +0.10 +0.17 Warmest 13th 2015 +1.08 +1.94 Coolest 100th 1917 -0.81 -1.46 Gulf of Mexico +0.90 +1.62 +0.04 +0.07 Warmest 8th 1941 +1.30 +2.34 Coolest 104th 1917 -0.98 -1.76 Ties: 1962 Hawaiian Region -0.34 -0.61 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 86th 1968 +1.31 +2.36 Coolest 24th 1933 -1.08 -1.94 Ties: 2008, 1953, 1925 East N Pacific +0.83 +1.49 +0.08 +0.15 Warmest 8th 2015 +1.73 +3.11 Coolest 105th 1916 -1.30 -2.34

January - October 2021 Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F Caribbean Islands +0.66 +1.19 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 9th 2016 +1.06 +1.91 Coolest 104th 1910 -0.90 -1.62 Atlantic MDR +0.61 +1.10 +0.09 +0.17 Warmest 11th 2010 +1.27 +2.29 Coolest 100th 1913 -0.85 -1.53 Ties: 2006, 2004 Gulf of Mexico +0.37 +0.67 +0.05 +0.09 Warmest 17th 2020 +0.87 +1.57 Coolest 95th 1910 -0.76 -1.37 Ties: 1937 Hawaiian Region +0.17 +0.31 +0.07 +0.12 Warmest 46th 2015 +1.16 +2.09 Coolest 64th 1933 -0.93 -1.67 Ties: 2007, 1974, 1926 East N Pacific +0.40 +0.72 +0.08 +0.14 Warmest 23rd 2015 +1.48 +2.66 Coolest 88th 1917 -1.10 -1.98 Ties: 2013, 1995

Background

The July 2015 Global State of the Climate report introduces the regional analysis report, which focuses on the analysis of temperature anomalies for six continents: North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The regional values, similar to the global values, are derived from the NOAAGlobalTemp data set. The continental polygons are composed of the 5° x 5° grid points with center points in the respective continents. Then, in a similar way to the global analysis, the grid points are weighted by their area and averaged to compute a continental temperature anomaly time series. The anomalies are computed back to 1910, the approximate date by which all continents have station coverage sufficient to resolve values at the regional scale.

This regional analysis complements the global analysis by allowing us to understand and describe the state of an important climate indicator across a continent. It also helps to place the current continental temperature anomalies into historical perspective, displaying how the most current month, season, or year compares to the past.

Please note that all continental anomalies are with respect to the 1910—2000 average.

Region Definitions

References