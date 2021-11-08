Continental Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

September 2021 Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F North America +1.58 +2.84 +0.11 +0.19 Warmest 3rd 2019 +1.71 +3.08 Coolest 110th 1965 -1.44 -2.59 South America +1.94 +3.49 +0.15 +0.26 Warmest 1st 2021 +1.94 +3.49 Coolest 112th 1924 -0.85 -1.53 Europe +0.96 +1.73 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 22nd 2020 +2.36 +4.25 Coolest 91st 1912 -2.31 -4.16 Africa +1.50 +2.70 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 1st 2021 +1.50 +2.70 Coolest 112th 1964 -0.73 -1.31 Asia +1.15 +2.07 +0.12 +0.21 Warmest 9th 2016 +1.80 +3.24 Coolest 104th 1912 -1.18 -2.12 Oceania +0.91 +1.64 +0.13 +0.24 Warmest 23rd 2013 +2.31 +4.16 Coolest 89th 1925 -1.69 -3.04 Ties: 2001

January - September 2021 Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F North America +1.29 +2.32 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 7th 2016 +1.96 +3.53 Coolest 106th 1917 -1.16 -2.09 South America +1.08 +1.94 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 7th 2015 +1.44 +2.59 Coolest 106th 1917 -0.88 -1.58 Europe +1.33 +2.39 +0.15 +0.28 Warmest 11th 2020 +2.13 +3.83 Coolest 102nd 1929 -1.31 -2.36 Africa +1.31 +2.36 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 3rd 2010 +1.48 +2.66 Coolest 110th 1918 -0.79 -1.42 Asia +1.60 +2.88 +0.17 +0.31 Warmest 8th 2020 +2.31 +4.16 Coolest 105th 1969 -1.11 -2.00 Oceania +0.72 +1.30 +0.12 +0.22 Warmest 18th 2013 +1.42 +2.56 Coolest 95th 1917 -0.93 -1.67

Regional Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

September 2021 Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F Caribbean Islands +0.72 +1.30 +0.09 +0.17 Warmest 11th 2016 +1.13 +2.03 Coolest 101st 1913 -0.87 -1.57 Ties: 2013 Atlantic MDR +0.81 +1.46 +0.10 +0.19 Warmest 11th 2005 +1.11 +2.00 Coolest 102nd 1913 -0.89 -1.60 Gulf of Mexico +0.27 +0.49 +0.06 +0.10 Warmest 33rd 2019 +1.00 +1.80 Coolest 80th 1918 -1.05 -1.89 Hawaiian Region +0.11 +0.20 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 54th 2015 +1.84 +3.31 Coolest 59th 1933 -1.49 -2.68 East N Pacific +0.46 +0.83 +0.07 +0.12 Warmest 19th 2015 +1.36 +2.45 Coolest 94th 1916 -1.46 -2.63

January - September 2021 Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F Caribbean Islands +0.64 +1.15 +0.09 +0.17 Warmest 8th 2016 +1.07 +1.93 Coolest 103rd 1910 -0.93 -1.67 Ties: 2019, 2007 Atlantic MDR +0.60 +1.08 +0.09 +0.17 Warmest 12th 2010 +1.31 +2.36 Coolest 100th 1913 -0.86 -1.55 Ties: 1940 Gulf of Mexico +0.31 +0.56 +0.05 +0.09 Warmest 26th 2020 +0.93 +1.67 Coolest 86th 1931 -0.83 -1.49 Ties: 1948 Hawaiian Region +0.24 +0.43 +0.07 +0.12 Warmest 36th 2015 +1.15 +2.07 Coolest 75th 1933 -0.91 -1.64 Ties: 1966, 1942 East N Pacific +0.35 +0.63 +0.08 +0.14 Warmest 27th 2015 +1.45 +2.61 Coolest 86th 1917 -1.16 -2.09

Background

The July 2015 Global State of the Climate report introduces the regional analysis report, which focuses on the analysis of temperature anomalies for six continents: North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The regional values, similar to the global values, are derived from the NOAAGlobalTemp data set. The continental polygons are composed of the 5° x 5° grid points with center points in the respective continents. Then, in a similar way to the global analysis, the grid points are weighted by their area and averaged to compute a continental temperature anomaly time series. The anomalies are computed back to 1910, the approximate date by which all continents have station coverage sufficient to resolve values at the regional scale.

This regional analysis complements the global analysis by allowing us to understand and describe the state of an important climate indicator across a continent. It also helps to place the current continental temperature anomalies into historical perspective, displaying how the most current month, season, or year compares to the past.

Please note that all continental anomalies are with respect to the 1910—2000 average.

Region Definitions

References