Continental Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

August 2021 Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F North America +1.17 +2.11 +0.11 +0.20 Warmest 9th 2020 +1.54 +2.77 Coolest 104th 1912 -1.11 -2.00 South America +1.33 +2.39 +0.15 +0.27 Warmest 6th 2015 +1.93 +3.47 Coolest 107th 1924 -1.05 -1.89 Europe +1.10 +1.98 +0.17 +0.31 Warmest 22nd 2018 +2.49 +4.48 Coolest 91st 1912 -1.39 -2.50 Africa +1.34 +2.41 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 3rd 2015 +1.55 +2.79 Coolest 110th 1916 -0.86 -1.55 Asia +1.56 +2.81 +0.11 +0.19 Warmest 2nd 2016 +1.60 +2.88 Coolest 111th 1912 -1.20 -2.16 Oceania +1.28 +2.30 +0.11 +0.21 Warmest 4th 2009 +2.26 +4.07 Coolest 109th 1923 -1.21 -2.18

January - August 2021 Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F North America +1.25 +2.25 +0.14 +0.26 Warmest 8th 2016 +2.05 +3.69 Coolest 105th 1917 -1.29 -2.32 South America +0.94 +1.69 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 10th 2015 +1.39 +2.50 Coolest 103rd 1917 -0.95 -1.71 Europe +1.38 +2.48 +0.16 +0.28 Warmest 11th 2020 +2.10 +3.78 Coolest 101st 1929 -1.50 -2.70 Ties: 1989 Africa +1.30 +2.34 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 3rd 2010 +1.57 +2.83 Coolest 110th 1918 -0.90 -1.62 Asia +1.64 +2.95 +0.18 +0.32 Warmest 8th 2020 +2.39 +4.30 Coolest 105th 1969 -1.20 -2.16 Oceania +0.69 +1.24 +0.12 +0.22 Warmest 20th 2016 +1.51 +2.72 Coolest 93rd 1917 -1.03 -1.85

Seasonal

June - August 2021 Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F North America +1.46 +2.63 +0.11 +0.21 Warmest 2nd 2012 +1.53 +2.75 Coolest 111th 1912 -1.04 -1.87 South America +1.05 +1.89 +0.14 +0.26 Warmest 9th 2015 +1.77 +3.19 Coolest 104th 1916 -1.09 -1.96 Europe +1.94 +3.49 +0.16 +0.29 Warmest 4th 2018 +2.29 +4.12 Coolest 109th 1923 -1.02 -1.84 Africa +1.34 +2.41 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 3rd 2019 +1.40 +2.52 Coolest 110th 1918, 1911 -0.65 -1.17 Asia +1.56 +2.81 +0.12 +0.21 Warmest 1st 2021 +1.56 +2.81 Coolest 112th 1912 -0.54 -0.97 Oceania +1.12 +2.02 +0.12 +0.22 Warmest 7th 2009 +1.39 +2.50 Coolest 106th 1922 -0.91 -1.64

Regional Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

August 2021 Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F Caribbean Islands +0.71 +1.28 +0.10 +0.18 Warmest 10th 2016 +1.12 +2.02 Coolest 102nd 1913 -0.96 -1.73 Ties: 1999 Atlantic MDR +0.68 +1.22 +0.10 +0.18 Warmest 14th 1945 +1.32 +2.38 Coolest 98th 1913 -0.90 -1.62 Ties: 1987 Gulf of Mexico +0.52 +0.94 +0.08 +0.15 Warmest 19th 2016 +1.01 +1.82 Coolest 94th 1918 -0.94 -1.69 Hawaiian Region +0.10 +0.18 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 53rd 2015 +1.73 +3.11 Coolest 59th 1975 -0.99 -1.78 Ties: 1969 East N Pacific +0.35 +0.63 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 28th 2015 +1.53 +2.75 Coolest 85th 1916 -1.36 -2.45

January - August 2021 Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F Caribbean Islands +0.63 +1.13 +0.09 +0.17 Warmest 9th 2020 +1.07 +1.93 Coolest 103rd 1910 -0.96 -1.73 Ties: 2019 Atlantic MDR +0.57 +1.03 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 13th 2010 +1.34 +2.41 Coolest 99th 1913 -0.86 -1.55 Ties: 2004 Gulf of Mexico +0.30 +0.54 +0.05 +0.09 Warmest 29th 2020 +0.99 +1.78 Coolest 81st 1931 -0.92 -1.66 Ties: 2009, 1995, 1922 Hawaiian Region +0.27 +0.49 +0.07 +0.12 Warmest 33rd 2015 +1.07 +1.93 Coolest 79th 1910 -0.88 -1.58 Ties: 2006 East N Pacific +0.34 +0.61 +0.08 +0.14 Warmest 29th 2015 +1.46 +2.63 Coolest 84th 1917 -1.25 -2.25

Seasonal

June - August 2021 Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F Caribbean Islands +0.58 +1.04 +0.10 +0.18 Warmest 13th 2020, 2010 +1.13 +2.03 Coolest 100th 1913 -0.97 -1.75 Atlantic MDR +0.58 +1.04 +0.10 +0.17 Warmest 17th 2010 +1.35 +2.43 Coolest 95th 1913 -0.90 -1.62 Ties: 2019 Gulf of Mexico +0.41 +0.74 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 27th 2016 +1.16 +2.09 Coolest 85th 1917 -0.88 -1.58 Ties: 2003 Hawaiian Region +0.22 +0.40 +0.06 +0.11 Warmest 45th 2015 +1.43 +2.57 Coolest 66th 1933 -1.10 -1.98 Ties: 1989, 1931 East N Pacific +0.43 +0.77 +0.08 +0.14 Warmest 22nd 2015 +1.49 +2.68 Coolest 91st 1917 -1.09 -1.96

Background

The July 2015 Global State of the Climate report introduces the regional analysis report, which focuses on the analysis of temperature anomalies for six continents: North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The regional values, similar to the global values, are derived from the NOAAGlobalTemp data set. The continental polygons are composed of the 5° x 5° grid points with center points in the respective continents. Then, in a similar way to the global analysis, the grid points are weighted by their area and averaged to compute a continental temperature anomaly time series. The anomalies are computed back to 1910, the approximate date by which all continents have station coverage sufficient to resolve values at the regional scale.

This regional analysis complements the global analysis by allowing us to understand and describe the state of an important climate indicator across a continent. It also helps to place the current continental temperature anomalies into historical perspective, displaying how the most current month, season, or year compares to the past.

Please note that all continental anomalies are with respect to the 1910—2000 average.

Region Definitions

References