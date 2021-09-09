Continental Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

July 2021 Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F North America +1.22 +2.20 +0.10 +0.19 Warmest 6th 2012 +1.74 +3.13 Coolest 107th 1912 -1.19 -2.14 South America +1.11 +2.00 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 10th 2015 +1.77 +3.19 Coolest 103rd 1955, 1916 -1.12 -2.02 Europe +2.37 +4.27 +0.15 +0.27 Warmest 2nd 2018 +2.47 +4.45 Coolest 110th 1913 -1.30 -2.34 Ties: 2010 Africa +1.20 +2.16 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 7th 2019 +1.50 +2.70 Coolest 106th 1964 -0.72 -1.30 Asia +1.61 +2.90 +0.11 +0.19 Warmest 1st 2021 +1.61 +2.90 Coolest 112th 1912 -0.61 -1.10 Oceania +1.56 +2.81 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 4th 2017, 1973 +1.71 +3.08 Coolest 109th 1929 -1.51 -2.72

January - July 2021 Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F North America +1.27 +2.29 +0.15 +0.26 Warmest 10th 2016 +2.15 +3.87 Coolest 103rd 1917 -1.40 -2.52 South America +0.92 +1.66 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 9th 2015 +1.34 +2.41 Coolest 103rd 1917 -0.95 -1.71 Ties: 2014 Europe +1.42 +2.56 +0.15 +0.28 Warmest 12th 2020 +2.10 +3.78 Coolest 101st 1929 -1.75 -3.15 Africa +1.30 +2.34 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 3rd 2010 +1.65 +2.97 Coolest 110th 1918 -0.89 -1.60 Asia +1.66 +2.99 +0.19 +0.34 Warmest 8th 2020 +2.58 +4.64 Coolest 105th 1969 -1.30 -2.34 Oceania +0.62 +1.12 +0.12 +0.22 Warmest 24th 2016 +1.61 +2.90 Coolest 88th 1917 -1.07 -1.93 Ties: 1980

Regional Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

July 2021 Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F Caribbean Islands +0.55 +0.99 +0.10 +0.18 Warmest 14th 2020 +1.26 +2.27 Coolest 96th 1913, 1910 -0.88 -1.58 Ties: 1988, 1981, 1980 Atlantic MDR +0.59 +1.06 +0.10 +0.17 Warmest 16th 2010 +1.42 +2.56 Coolest 96th 1913, 1910 -0.85 -1.53 Ties: 1969 Gulf of Mexico +0.35 +0.63 +0.10 +0.18 Warmest 38th 2016 +1.36 +2.45 Coolest 74th 1910 -1.05 -1.89 Ties: 1983 Hawaiian Region +0.32 +0.58 +0.06 +0.11 Warmest 37th 2015 +1.41 +2.54 Coolest 75th 1933 -1.22 -2.20 Ties: 1969 East N Pacific +0.49 +0.88 +0.08 +0.14 Warmest 19th 2015 +1.37 +2.47 Coolest 92nd 1916 -1.13 -2.03 Ties: 1998, 1977

January - July 2021 Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F Caribbean Islands +0.61 +1.10 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 9th 2020 +1.06 +1.91 Coolest 102nd 1910 -0.99 -1.78 Ties: 2019, 2014 Atlantic MDR +0.55 +0.99 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 17th 2010 +1.35 +2.43 Coolest 95th 1913 -0.85 -1.53 Ties: 2006 Gulf of Mexico +0.28 +0.50 +0.05 +0.08 Warmest 32nd 2020 +0.99 +1.78 Coolest 81st 1931 -0.98 -1.76 Hawaiian Region +0.28 +0.50 +0.07 +0.12 Warmest 32nd 2016 +0.99 +1.78 Coolest 81st 1910 -0.93 -1.67 East N Pacific +0.34 +0.61 +0.08 +0.15 Warmest 32nd 2015 +1.45 +2.61 Coolest 79th 1917 -1.27 -2.29 Ties: 2005, 1986

Background

The July 2015 Global State of the Climate report introduces the regional analysis report, which focuses on the analysis of temperature anomalies for six continents: North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The regional values, similar to the global values, are derived from the NOAAGlobalTemp data set. The continental polygons are composed of the 5° x 5° grid points with center points in the respective continents. Then, in a similar way to the global analysis, the grid points are weighted by their area and averaged to compute a continental temperature anomaly time series. The anomalies are computed back to 1910, the approximate date by which all continents have station coverage sufficient to resolve values at the regional scale.

This regional analysis complements the global analysis by allowing us to understand and describe the state of an important climate indicator across a continent. It also helps to place the current continental temperature anomalies into historical perspective, displaying how the most current month, season, or year compares to the past.

Please note that all continental anomalies are with respect to the 1910—2000 average.

