Continental Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

June 2021 Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F North America +1.98 +3.56 +0.12 +0.22 Warmest 1st 2021 +1.98 +3.56 Coolest 112th 1917 -1.14 -2.05 South America +0.87 +1.57 +0.14 +0.26 Warmest 18th 2019 +1.72 +3.10 Coolest 95th 1916 -1.31 -2.36 Europe +2.36 +4.25 +0.17 +0.30 Warmest 2nd 2019 +2.93 +5.27 Coolest 111th 1923 -2.15 -3.87 Africa +1.44 +2.59 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 1st 2021 +1.44 +2.59 Coolest 112th 1911 -0.88 -1.58 Asia +1.50 +2.70 +0.13 +0.24 Warmest 2nd 2012 +1.78 +3.20 Coolest 110th 1913 -0.70 -1.26 Ties: 2010 Oceania +0.58 +1.04 +0.12 +0.22 Warmest 33rd 1996 +2.07 +3.73 Coolest 80th 1949 -1.62 -2.92

January - June 2021 Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F North America +1.26 +2.27 +0.15 +0.28 Warmest 11th 2016 +2.30 +4.14 Coolest 101st 1917 -1.61 -2.90 Ties: 1999 South America +0.88 +1.58 +0.13 +0.24 Warmest 10th 2020 +1.32 +2.38 Coolest 102nd 1917 -0.91 -1.64 Ties: 2013 Europe +1.26 +2.27 +0.15 +0.28 Warmest 14th 2020 +2.26 +4.07 Coolest 99th 1929 -1.96 -3.53 Africa +1.32 +2.38 +0.13 +0.24 Warmest 3rd 2010 +1.77 +3.19 Coolest 110th 1918 -1.01 -1.82 Asia +1.65 +2.97 +0.20 +0.36 Warmest 8th 2020 +2.78 +5.00 Coolest 105th 1969 -1.53 -2.75 Oceania +0.48 +0.86 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 32nd 2016 +1.70 +3.06 Coolest 81st 1917 -1.38 -2.48

Regional Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

June 2021 Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F Caribbean Islands +0.48 +0.86 +0.09 +0.17 Warmest 20th 2010 +1.16 +2.09 Coolest 93rd 1913 -1.07 -1.93 Atlantic MDR +0.46 +0.83 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 27th 2010 +1.37 +2.47 Coolest 86th 1913 -0.96 -1.73 Gulf of Mexico +0.45 +0.81 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 24th 2019 +1.24 +2.23 Coolest 89th 1913 -1.09 -1.96 Hawaiian Region +0.20 +0.36 +0.05 +0.10 Warmest 47th 2019 +1.32 +2.38 Coolest 65th 1933 -1.17 -2.11 Ties: 1934 East N Pacific +0.44 +0.79 +0.08 +0.15 Warmest 23rd 2015 +1.57 +2.83 Coolest 89th 1917 -1.17 -2.11 Ties: 1998

January - June 2021 Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank

(out of 112 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F Caribbean Islands +0.63 +1.13 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 8th 2016 +1.04 +1.87 Coolest 104th 1910 -1.01 -1.82 Ties: 2014 Atlantic MDR +0.55 +0.99 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 17th 2010 +1.35 +2.43 Coolest 95th 1923 -0.87 -1.57 Ties: 1981 Gulf of Mexico +0.28 +0.50 +0.04 +0.07 Warmest 36th 2020 +1.03 +1.85 Coolest 77th 1931 -1.09 -1.96 Hawaiian Region +0.28 +0.50 +0.07 +0.12 Warmest 35th 2016 +0.96 +1.73 Coolest 78th 1910 -0.97 -1.75 East N Pacific +0.30 +0.54 +0.08 +0.15 Warmest 37th 2015 +1.46 +2.63 Coolest 76th 1917 -1.32 -2.38

Background

The July 2015 Global State of the Climate report introduces the regional analysis report, which focuses on the analysis of temperature anomalies for six continents: North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The regional values, similar to the global values, are derived from the NOAAGlobalTemp data set. The continental polygons are composed of the 5° x 5° grid points with center points in the respective continents. Then, in a similar way to the global analysis, the grid points are weighted by their area and averaged to compute a continental temperature anomaly time series. The anomalies are computed back to 1910, the approximate date by which all continents have station coverage sufficient to resolve values at the regional scale.

This regional analysis complements the global analysis by allowing us to understand and describe the state of an important climate indicator across a continent. It also helps to place the current continental temperature anomalies into historical perspective, displaying how the most current month, season, or year compares to the past.

Please note that all continental anomalies are with respect to the 1910—2000 average.

