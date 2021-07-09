Skip to main content
Regional Analysis - May 2021

Continental Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

May 2021
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America +0.36 +0.65 +0.11 +0.19 Warmest 39th 2018 +1.89 +3.40
Coolest 73rd 1917 -1.94 -3.49
Ties: 1952
South America +0.81 +1.46 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 19th 2015 +1.32 +2.38
Coolest 94th 1917 -1.51 -2.72
Europe +0.41 +0.74 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 51st 2018 +2.92 +5.26
Coolest 61st 1941 -1.78 -3.20
Ties: 1929
Africa +1.41 +2.54 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 6th 2019 +1.57 +2.83
Coolest 107th 1911 -0.98 -1.76
Asia +1.91 +3.44 +0.16 +0.29 Warmest 2nd 2020 +2.12 +3.82
Coolest 111th 1960 -1.01 -1.82
Oceania +0.71 +1.28 +0.12 +0.22 Warmest 25th 2016 +2.05 +3.69
Coolest 88th 1913 -1.99 -3.58

Year To Date

January - May 2021
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America +1.13 +2.03 +0.16 +0.29 Warmest 16th 2016 +2.44 +4.39
Coolest 96th 1917 -1.71 -3.08
Ties: 2015
South America +0.91 +1.64 +0.13 +0.24 Warmest 9th 2020 +1.33 +2.39
Coolest 104th 1917 -0.98 -1.76
Europe +1.04 +1.87 +0.15 +0.27 Warmest 21st 2020 +2.32 +4.18
Coolest 91st 1942 -2.20 -3.96
Ties: 2009
Africa +1.28 +2.30 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 3rd 2010 +1.87 +3.37
Coolest 110th 1918 -1.03 -1.85
Asia +1.69 +3.04 +0.21 +0.39 Warmest 8th 2020 +3.12 +5.62
Coolest 105th 1969 -1.74 -3.13
Oceania +0.42 +0.76 +0.12 +0.21 Warmest 34th 2016 +1.67 +3.01
Coolest 77th 1917 -1.39 -2.50
Ties: 2006, 1914

Seasonal

March - May 2021
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America +1.03 +1.85 +0.13 +0.24 Warmest 17th 2012 +2.09 +3.76
Coolest 96th 1917 -1.46 -2.63
South America +0.95 +1.71 +0.14 +0.24 Warmest 11th 2020 +1.37 +2.47
Coolest 102nd 1917 -1.10 -1.98
Europe +0.67 +1.21 +0.15 +0.27 Warmest 32nd 2014 +2.08 +3.74
Coolest 81st 1917 -1.44 -2.59
Africa +1.31 +2.36 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 5th 2010 +1.73 +3.11
Coolest 108th 1918 -0.94 -1.69
Asia +2.05 +3.69 +0.22 +0.40 Warmest 7th 2020 +2.68 +4.82
Coolest 106th 1960 -0.96 -1.73
Oceania +0.50 +0.90 +0.12 +0.22 Warmest 30th 2016 +2.01 +3.62
Coolest 80th 1917 -1.28 -2.30
Ties: 1991, 1989, 1914

Regional Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

May 2021
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +0.66 +1.19 +0.09 +0.15 Warmest 9th 2016 +1.07 +1.93
Coolest 104th 1910 -1.07 -1.93
Atlantic MDR +0.43 +0.77 +0.08 +0.15 Warmest 27th 2010 +1.47 +2.65
Coolest 84th 1913 -0.91 -1.64
Ties: 1960, 1932
Gulf of Mexico +0.47 +0.85 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 25th 1943 +1.24 +2.23
Coolest 88th 1917 -1.47 -2.65
Hawaiian Region +0.16 +0.29 +0.06 +0.11 Warmest 51st 2019 +1.13 +2.03
Coolest 60th 1933 -0.95 -1.71
Ties: 1962, 1935
East N Pacific +0.45 +0.81 +0.10 +0.18 Warmest 26th 2015 +1.55 +2.79
Coolest 87th 1917 -1.65 -2.97

Year To Date

January - May 2021
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +0.66 +1.19 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 8th 2016 +1.04 +1.87
Coolest 105th 1910 -1.03 -1.85
Atlantic MDR +0.56 +1.01 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 17th 2010 +1.34 +2.41
Coolest 95th 1923 -0.88 -1.58
Ties: 1980
Gulf of Mexico +0.25 +0.45 +0.03 +0.05 Warmest 39th 2020 +1.15 +2.07
Coolest 73rd 1931 -1.18 -2.12
Ties: 1942
Hawaiian Region +0.28 +0.50 +0.07 +0.12 Warmest 34th 2016 +0.93 +1.67
Coolest 78th 1910 -1.01 -1.82
Ties: 1936
East N Pacific +0.27 +0.49 +0.08 +0.15 Warmest 36th 2015 +1.44 +2.59
Coolest 76th 1917 -1.35 -2.43
Ties: 1937

Seasonal

March - May 2021
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +0.61 +1.10 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 13th 2020, 2016 +1.01 +1.82
Coolest 100th 1910 -1.00 -1.80
Atlantic MDR +0.45 +0.81 +0.09 +0.15 Warmest 26th 2010 +1.51 +2.72
Coolest 87th 1913 -0.91 -1.64
Gulf of Mexico +0.41 +0.74 +0.05 +0.08 Warmest 32nd 2020 +1.40 +2.52
Coolest 78th 1931 -1.48 -2.66
Ties: 2008, 1972, 1938
Hawaiian Region +0.15 +0.27 +0.06 +0.12 Warmest 47th 2017 +1.10 +1.98
Coolest 64th 1910 -0.93 -1.67
Ties: 1994, 1954
East N Pacific +0.33 +0.59 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 33rd 2015 +1.56 +2.81
Coolest 80th 1917 -1.36 -2.45

Background

The July 2015 Global State of the Climate report introduces the regional analysis report, which focuses on the analysis of temperature anomalies for six continents: North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The regional values, similar to the global values, are derived from the NOAAGlobalTemp data set. The continental polygons are composed of the 5° x 5° grid points with center points in the respective continents. Then, in a similar way to the global analysis, the grid points are weighted by their area and averaged to compute a continental temperature anomaly time series. The anomalies are computed back to 1910, the approximate date by which all continents have station coverage sufficient to resolve values at the regional scale.

This regional analysis complements the global analysis by allowing us to understand and describe the state of an important climate indicator across a continent. It also helps to place the current continental temperature anomalies into historical perspective, displaying how the most current month, season, or year compares to the past.

Please note that all continental anomalies are with respect to the 1910—2000 average.

Region Definitions

Regions 1 Regions 2

Citing This Report

NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, State of the Climate: Regional Analysis for May 2021, published online June 2021, retrieved on June 22, 2021 from https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/global-regions/202105.