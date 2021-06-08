Skip to main content
Regional Analysis - April 2021

Continental Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

April 2021
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America +0.78 +1.40 +0.11 +0.19 Warmest 27th 2010 +2.53 +4.55
Coolest 86th 1920 -2.35 -4.23
South America +1.20 +2.16 +0.14 +0.26 Warmest 7th 2015 +1.42 +2.56
Coolest 106th 1917 -0.82 -1.48
Europe +0.29 +0.52 +0.15 +0.28 Warmest 55th 2018 +3.01 +5.42
Coolest 57th 1929 -2.55 -4.59
Ties: 1957
Africa +1.48 +2.66 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 4th 2010 +1.97 +3.55
Coolest 109th 1918 -1.25 -2.25
Asia +1.63 +2.93 +0.21 +0.38 Warmest 12th 2016 +2.59 +4.66
Coolest 101st 1934 -1.61 -2.90
Oceania +0.45 +0.81 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 40th 2005 +2.37 +4.27
Coolest 73rd 1924 -1.51 -2.72

Year To Date

January - April 2021
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America +1.33 +2.39 +0.17 +0.31 Warmest 15th 2016 +2.70 +4.86
Coolest 98th 1936 -1.82 -3.28
South America +0.93 +1.67 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 10th 2016 +1.43 +2.57
Coolest 103rd 1917 -0.83 -1.49
Europe +1.18 +2.12 +0.16 +0.28 Warmest 20th 2020 +2.78 +5.00
Coolest 93rd 1929 -2.84 -5.11
Africa +1.26 +2.27 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 3rd 2010 +1.99 +3.58
Coolest 110th 1918 -1.10 -1.98
Asia +1.62 +2.92 +0.23 +0.41 Warmest 11th 2020 +3.37 +6.07
Coolest 102nd 1969 -1.99 -3.58
Oceania +0.36 +0.65 +0.12 +0.21 Warmest 40th 2019 +1.72 +3.10
Coolest 73rd 1917 -1.31 -2.36

Regional Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

April 2021
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +0.56 +1.01 +0.09 +0.17 Warmest 16th 2020 +1.12 +2.02
Coolest 96th 1910 -0.98 -1.76
Ties: 2018
Atlantic MDR +0.48 +0.86 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 26th 2010 +1.54 +2.77
Coolest 86th 1923 -1.04 -1.87
Ties: 1966
Gulf of Mexico +0.40 +0.72 +0.04 +0.08 Warmest 37th 2020 +1.74 +3.13
Coolest 76th 1931 -1.63 -2.93
Hawaiian Region +0.22 +0.40 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 46th 2017 +1.26 +2.27
Coolest 67th 1910 -1.00 -1.80
East N Pacific +0.39 +0.70 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 27th 2015 +1.68 +3.02
Coolest 86th 1917 -1.26 -2.27

Year To Date

January - April 2021
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +0.65 +1.17 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 9th 2016 +1.04 +1.87
Coolest 104th 1910 -1.02 -1.84
Atlantic MDR +0.59 +1.06 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 18th 2010 +1.31 +2.36
Coolest 95th 1923 -0.90 -1.62
Gulf of Mexico +0.19 +0.34 +0.02 +0.03 Warmest 48th 2020 +1.23 +2.21
Coolest 65th 1931 -1.13 -2.03
Hawaiian Region +0.32 +0.58 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 34th 2017, 2016 +0.93 +1.67
Coolest 79th 1910 -1.23 -2.21
East N Pacific +0.23 +0.41 +0.08 +0.14 Warmest 40th 2015 +1.41 +2.54
Coolest 73rd 1917 -1.27 -2.29

Background

The July 2015 Global State of the Climate report introduces the regional analysis report, which focuses on the analysis of temperature anomalies for six continents: North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The regional values, similar to the global values, are derived from the NOAAGlobalTemp data set. The continental polygons are composed of the 5° x 5° grid points with center points in the respective continents. Then, in a similar way to the global analysis, the grid points are weighted by their area and averaged to compute a continental temperature anomaly time series. The anomalies are computed back to 1910, the approximate date by which all continents have station coverage sufficient to resolve values at the regional scale.

This regional analysis complements the global analysis by allowing us to understand and describe the state of an important climate indicator across a continent. It also helps to place the current continental temperature anomalies into historical perspective, displaying how the most current month, season, or year compares to the past.

Please note that all continental anomalies are with respect to the 1910—2000 average.

Region Definitions

Regions 1 Regions 2

References

Citing This Report

NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, State of the Climate: Regional Analysis for April 2021, published online May 2021, retrieved on May 22, 2021 from https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/global-regions/202104.