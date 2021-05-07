Skip to main content
Regional Analysis - March 2021

Continental Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

March 2021
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America +1.94 +3.49 +0.19 +0.33 Warmest 10th 2016 +3.09 +5.56
Coolest 103rd 1923 -2.81 -5.06
South America +0.83 +1.49 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 16th 2020 +1.74 +3.13
Coolest 97th 1917 -0.99 -1.78
Europe +1.24 +2.23 +0.16 +0.29 Warmest 25th 2014 +3.12 +5.62
Coolest 88th 1987 -2.99 -5.38
Africa +1.21 +2.18 +0.16 +0.28 Warmest 11th 2016 +2.03 +3.65
Coolest 102nd 1913 -1.07 -1.93
Asia +2.52 +4.54 +0.29 +0.52 Warmest 9th 2008 +4.27 +7.69
Coolest 104th 1911 -1.94 -3.49
Oceania +0.34 +0.61 +0.11 +0.20 Warmest 45th 2016 +1.90 +3.42
Coolest 68th 1918 -1.38 -2.48

Year To Date

January - March 2021
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America +1.51 +2.72 +0.20 +0.35 Warmest 17th 2016 +3.17 +5.71
Coolest 95th 1936 -2.10 -3.78
Ties: 2005
South America +0.82 +1.48 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 13th 2016 +1.46 +2.63
Coolest 100th 1918 -0.88 -1.58
Europe +1.46 +2.63 +0.16 +0.29 Warmest 17th 2020 +3.21 +5.78
Coolest 96th 1942 -3.36 -6.05
Africa +1.28 +2.30 +0.14 +0.24 Warmest 4th 2010 +2.04 +3.67
Coolest 109th 1918 -1.10 -1.98
Asia +1.60 +2.88 +0.23 +0.42 Warmest 12th 2020 +3.72 +6.70
Coolest 101st 1969 -2.54 -4.57
Oceania +0.29 +0.52 +0.11 +0.20 Warmest 39th 2019 +1.82 +3.28
Coolest 71st 1917 -1.41 -2.54
Ties: 1996, 1989, 1965

Regional Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

March 2021
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +0.58 +1.04 +0.08 +0.15 Warmest 11th 2016 +0.98 +1.76
Coolest 102nd 1910 -0.97 -1.75
Atlantic MDR +0.44 +0.79 +0.09 +0.15 Warmest 26th 2010 +1.51 +2.72
Coolest 86th 1923 -0.90 -1.62
Ties: 1962
Gulf of Mexico +0.31 +0.56 +0.02 +0.04 Warmest 50th 2020 +1.67 +3.01
Coolest 63rd 2010 -1.58 -2.84
Hawaiian Region +0.10 +0.18 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 50th 1947 +1.17 +2.11
Coolest 62nd 1910 -1.58 -2.84
Ties: 1962
East N Pacific +0.17 +0.31 +0.08 +0.14 Warmest 42nd 2015 +1.47 +2.65
Coolest 70th 1917 -1.17 -2.11
Ties: 1947

Year To Date

January - March 2021
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +0.67 +1.21 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 8th 2016 +1.05 +1.89
Coolest 105th 1910 -1.03 -1.85
Atlantic MDR +0.62 +1.12 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 18th 2010 +1.23 +2.21
Coolest 95th 1923 -0.86 -1.55
Gulf of Mexico +0.10 +0.18 +0.01 +0.02 Warmest 54th 1949 +1.31 +2.36
Coolest 59th 2010 -1.24 -2.23
Hawaiian Region +0.35 +0.63 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 32nd 2015 +0.90 +1.62
Coolest 79th 1910 -1.29 -2.32
Ties: 1967, 1942
East N Pacific +0.17 +0.31 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 47th 2015 +1.33 +2.39
Coolest 66th 1917 -1.28 -2.30

Background

The July 2015 Global State of the Climate report introduces the regional analysis report, which focuses on the analysis of temperature anomalies for six continents: North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The regional values, similar to the global values, are derived from the NOAAGlobalTemp data set. The continental polygons are composed of the 5° x 5° grid points with center points in the respective continents. Then, in a similar way to the global analysis, the grid points are weighted by their area and averaged to compute a continental temperature anomaly time series. The anomalies are computed back to 1910, the approximate date by which all continents have station coverage sufficient to resolve values at the regional scale.

This regional analysis complements the global analysis by allowing us to understand and describe the state of an important climate indicator across a continent. It also helps to place the current continental temperature anomalies into historical perspective, displaying how the most current month, season, or year compares to the past.

Please note that all continental anomalies are with respect to the 1910—2000 average.

Region Definitions

Regions 1 Regions 2

References

