Regional Analysis - February 2021

Continental Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

February 2021
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America -1.32 -2.38 +0.17 +0.31 Warmest 93rd 1998 +3.59 +6.46
Coolest 20th 1936 -5.18 -9.32
South America +0.86 +1.55 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 10th 2016 +1.64 +2.95
Coolest 102nd 1918 -1.01 -1.82
Ties: 2015
Europe +1.58 +2.84 +0.17 +0.31 Warmest 22nd 1990 +4.11 +7.40
Coolest 91st 1929 -5.28 -9.50
Africa +0.90 +1.62 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 17th 2010 +2.60 +4.68
Coolest 95th 1918 -1.07 -1.93
Ties: 1978
Asia +1.95 +3.51 +0.24 +0.42 Warmest 12th 2020 +4.11 +7.40
Coolest 101st 1969 -3.87 -6.97
Oceania +0.10 +0.18 +0.10 +0.18 Warmest 59th 1983 +1.85 +3.33
Coolest 54th 1917 -2.23 -4.01

Year To Date

January - February 2021
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America +1.30 +2.34 +0.20 +0.36 Warmest 25th 2016 +3.22 +5.80
Coolest 87th 1936 -3.47 -6.25
Ties: 1928
South America +0.83 +1.49 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 14th 2016 +1.58 +2.84
Coolest 98th 1918 -0.95 -1.71
Ties: 2018
Europe +1.55 +2.79 +0.16 +0.28 Warmest 19th 2020 +3.55 +6.39
Coolest 94th 1942 -3.86 -6.95
Africa +1.29 +2.32 +0.12 +0.22 Warmest 3rd 2010 +2.13 +3.83
Coolest 110th 1925 -1.35 -2.43
Asia +1.20 +2.16 +0.21 +0.37 Warmest 22nd 2020 +3.78 +6.80
Coolest 91st 1969 -3.58 -6.44
Oceania +0.30 +0.54 +0.12 +0.21 Warmest 46th 2019 +1.86 +3.35
Coolest 65th 1917 -1.61 -2.90
Ties: 1996, 1929

Seasonal

December 2020 - February 2021
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America +1.74 +3.13 +0.19 +0.34 Warmest 11th 2016 +3.22 +5.80
Coolest 102nd 1918 -2.65 -4.77
South America +0.91 +1.64 +0.13 +0.24 Warmest 12th 2016 +1.56 +2.81
Coolest 100th 1918 -0.85 -1.53
Ties: 2018
Europe +1.86 +3.35 +0.14 +0.26 Warmest 9th 2020 +3.29 +5.92
Coolest 104th 1942 -3.10 -5.58
Africa +1.40 +2.52 +0.12 +0.21 Warmest 2nd 2010 +1.92 +3.46
Coolest 111th 1925 -1.06 -1.91
Asia +0.96 +1.73 +0.21 +0.37 Warmest 28th 2020 +3.21 +5.78
Coolest 85th 1969 -2.74 -4.93
Oceania +0.31 +0.56 +0.11 +0.20 Warmest 42nd 2019 +1.86 +3.35
Coolest 70th 1917 -1.42 -2.56
Ties: 2011

Regional Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

February 2021
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +0.73 +1.31 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 9th 2020 +1.11 +2.00
Coolest 103rd 1910 -1.00 -1.80
Ties: 2007
Atlantic MDR +0.62 +1.12 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 16th 2010 +1.26 +2.27
Coolest 96th 1925 -0.90 -1.62
Ties: 2015
Gulf of Mexico +0.06 +0.11 +0.00 +0.00 Warmest 56th 1932 +1.65 +2.97
Coolest 56th 1912 -1.43 -2.57
Ties: 2014
Hawaiian Region +0.39 +0.70 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 31st 2015 +1.07 +1.93
Coolest 80th 1910 -1.42 -2.56
Ties: 1982, 1967
East N Pacific +0.14 +0.25 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 50th 2015 +1.35 +2.43
Coolest 62nd 1917 -1.36 -2.45
Ties: 1987

Year To Date

January - February 2021
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +0.73 +1.31 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 5th 2016 +1.09 +1.96
Coolest 107th 1910 -1.06 -1.91
Ties: 2018
Atlantic MDR +0.71 +1.28 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 10th 2010 +1.08 +1.94
Coolest 101st 1925 -0.88 -1.58
Ties: 2017, 2007
Gulf of Mexico +0.03 +0.05 +0.00 +0.01 Warmest 57th 1932 +1.40 +2.52
Coolest 56th 2010, 1964 -1.07 -1.93
Hawaiian Region +0.48 +0.86 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 23rd 1941 +0.97 +1.75
Coolest 90th 1910 -1.15 -2.07
East N Pacific +0.18 +0.32 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 44th 2016 +1.35 +2.43
Coolest 69th 1917 -1.33 -2.39

Seasonal

December 2020 - February 2021
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +0.72 +1.30 +0.09 +0.15 Warmest 6th 2016 +1.06 +1.91
Coolest 104th 1910 -1.05 -1.89
Ties: 2014, 2010, 1942
Atlantic MDR +0.73 +1.31 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 6th 2010 +0.99 +1.78
Coolest 106th 1925 -0.80 -1.44
Ties: 2013
Gulf of Mexico +0.05 +0.09 +0.01 +0.03 Warmest 55th 2017 +1.32 +2.38
Coolest 58th 1964 -0.92 -1.66
Hawaiian Region +0.62 +1.12 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 10th 1941 +1.01 +1.82
Coolest 102nd 1910 -0.99 -1.78
Ties: 1938
East N Pacific +0.32 +0.58 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 34th 2016 +1.41 +2.54
Coolest 79th 1917 -1.44 -2.59

Background

The July 2015 Global State of the Climate report introduces the regional analysis report, which focuses on the analysis of temperature anomalies for six continents: North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The regional values, similar to the global values, are derived from the NOAAGlobalTemp data set. The continental polygons are composed of the 5° x 5° grid points with center points in the respective continents. Then, in a similar way to the global analysis, the grid points are weighted by their area and averaged to compute a continental temperature anomaly time series. The anomalies are computed back to 1910, the approximate date by which all continents have station coverage sufficient to resolve values at the regional scale.

This regional analysis complements the global analysis by allowing us to understand and describe the state of an important climate indicator across a continent. It also helps to place the current continental temperature anomalies into historical perspective, displaying how the most current month, season, or year compares to the past.

Please note that all continental anomalies are with respect to the 1910—2000 average.

Region Definitions

Regions 1 Regions 2

References

Citing This Report

NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, State of the Climate: Regional Analysis for February 2021, published online March 2021, retrieved on March 21, 2021 from https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/global-regions/202102.