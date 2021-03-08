Skip to main content
Regional Analysis - January 2021

Continental Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

January 2021
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America +3.96 +7.13 +0.23 +0.42 Warmest 2nd 2006 +4.06 +7.31
Coolest 111th 1982 -3.10 -5.58
South America +0.88 +1.58 +0.13 +0.24 Warmest 14th 2016 +1.55 +2.79
Coolest 99th 1918 -0.86 -1.55
Europe +1.59 +2.86 +0.14 +0.26 Warmest 20th 2007 +3.33 +5.99
Coolest 92nd 1942 -4.85 -8.73
Ties: 1939
Africa +1.67 +3.01 +0.10 +0.18 Warmest 1st 2021 +1.67 +3.01
Coolest 112th 1925 -1.69 -3.04
Asia +0.45 +0.81 +0.18 +0.32 Warmest 50th 2007 +3.57 +6.43
Coolest 62nd 1969 -3.29 -5.92
Ties: 1982
Oceania +0.53 +0.95 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 34th 2019 +2.46 +4.43
Coolest 77th 1941 -1.36 -2.45
Ties: 1991, 1912

Regional Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

January 2021
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2021) Rank
(out of 112 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +0.75 +1.35 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 5th 2016 +1.19 +2.14
Coolest 108th 1910 -1.12 -2.02
Atlantic MDR +0.84 +1.51 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 5th 2011 +0.97 +1.75
Coolest 108th 1925 -0.87 -1.57
Gulf of Mexico +0.03 +0.05 +0.01 +0.01 Warmest 57th 1937 +1.50 +2.70
Coolest 56th 2011 -1.13 -2.03
Hawaiian Region +0.60 +1.08 +0.08 +0.14 Warmest 18th 1941 +1.05 +1.89
Coolest 95th 1922 -0.91 -1.64
East N Pacific +0.25 +0.45 +0.07 +0.12 Warmest 38th 2016 +1.48 +2.66
Coolest 72nd 1917 -1.30 -2.34
Ties: 1986, 1982, 1960

Background

The July 2015 Global State of the Climate report introduces the regional analysis report, which focuses on the analysis of temperature anomalies for six continents: North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The regional values, similar to the global values, are derived from the NOAAGlobalTemp data set. The continental polygons are composed of the 5° x 5° grid points with center points in the respective continents. Then, in a similar way to the global analysis, the grid points are weighted by their area and averaged to compute a continental temperature anomaly time series. The anomalies are computed back to 1910, the approximate date by which all continents have station coverage sufficient to resolve values at the regional scale.

This regional analysis complements the global analysis by allowing us to understand and describe the state of an important climate indicator across a continent. It also helps to place the current continental temperature anomalies into historical perspective, displaying how the most current month, season, or year compares to the past.

Please note that all continental anomalies are with respect to the 1910—2000 average.

Region Definitions

Regions 1 Regions 2

