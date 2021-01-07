Skip to main content
Regional Analysis - November 2020

Continental Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

November 2020
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2020) Rank
(out of 111 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America +1.52 +2.74 +0.10 +0.17 Warmest 11th 2016 +3.57 +6.43
Coolest 101st 1955 -2.31 -4.16
South America +1.43 +2.57 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 3rd 2019 +1.66 +2.99
Coolest 109th 1924 -0.88 -1.58
Europe +2.15 +3.87 +0.12 +0.21 Warmest 2nd 2015 +2.48 +4.46
Coolest 110th 1993 -2.51 -4.52
Africa +0.97 +1.75 +0.09 +0.17 Warmest 9th 2019 +1.56 +2.81
Coolest 102nd 1982 -0.75 -1.35
Ties: 2015
Asia +2.28 +4.10 +0.16 +0.28 Warmest 5th 2013 +3.00 +5.40
Coolest 106th 1952 -2.41 -4.34
Ties: 2001
Oceania +2.06 +3.71 +0.10 +0.19 Warmest 1st 2020 +2.06 +3.71
Coolest 111th 1916 -1.69 -3.04

Year To Date

January - November 2020
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2020) Rank
(out of 111 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America +1.04 +1.87 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 11th 2016 +2.06 +3.71
Coolest 101st 1917 -1.02 -1.84
South America +1.41 +2.54 +0.15 +0.26 Warmest 2nd 2015 +1.42 +2.56
Coolest 110th 1917 -0.92 -1.66
Europe +2.14 +3.85 +0.15 +0.27 Warmest 1st 2020 +2.14 +3.85
Coolest 111th 1956 -1.15 -2.07
Africa +1.19 +2.14 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 5th 2010 +1.49 +2.68
Coolest 107th 1918 -0.65 -1.17
Asia +2.21 +3.98 +0.17 +0.30 Warmest 1st 2020 +2.21 +3.98
Coolest 111th 1969 -0.86 -1.55
Oceania +1.19 +2.14 +0.12 +0.22 Warmest 2nd 2013 +1.36 +2.45
Coolest 108th 1917 -0.88 -1.58
Ties: 2019, 2016

Seasonal

September - November 2020
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2020) Rank
(out of 111 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America +0.75 +1.35 +0.08 +0.15 Warmest 21st 2016 +2.10 +3.78
Coolest 91st 1919 -1.20 -2.16
South America +1.59 +2.86 +0.15 +0.27 Warmest 1st 2020 +1.59 +2.86
Coolest 111th 1924 -0.88 -1.58
Europe +2.24 +4.03 +0.13 +0.24 Warmest 1st 2020 +2.24 +4.03
Coolest 111th 1912 -1.89 -3.40
Africa +1.09 +1.96 +0.11 +0.20 Warmest 7th 2016 +1.50 +2.70
Coolest 105th 1964 -0.65 -1.17
Asia +1.72 +3.10 +0.13 +0.24 Warmest 2nd 2005 +1.83 +3.29
Coolest 110th 1912 -1.64 -2.95
Oceania +1.71 +3.08 +0.12 +0.22 Warmest 1st 2020 +1.71 +3.08
Coolest 111th 1956 -1.07 -1.93

Regional Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

November 2020
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2020) Rank
(out of 111 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +0.68 +1.22 +0.08 +0.14 Warmest 7th 2015 +0.98 +1.76
Coolest 105th 1913 -0.72 -1.30
Atlantic MDR +0.69 +1.24 +0.08 +0.15 Warmest 8th 2012 +0.90 +1.62
Coolest 104th 1916 -0.70 -1.26
Gulf of Mexico +0.62 +1.12 +0.04 +0.07 Warmest 19th 1944 +1.55 +2.79
Coolest 93rd 1917 -1.31 -2.36
Hawaiian Region +0.98 +1.76 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 4th 2019 +1.62 +2.92
Coolest 108th 1910 -0.94 -1.69
East N Pacific +0.90 +1.62 +0.08 +0.14 Warmest 4th 2015 +1.45 +2.61
Coolest 108th 1916 -1.31 -2.36

Year To Date

January - November 2020
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2020) Rank
(out of 111 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +0.99 +1.78 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 2nd 2016 +1.04 +1.87
Coolest 110th 1910 -0.87 -1.57
Atlantic MDR +0.89 +1.60 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 3rd 2010 +1.23 +2.21
Coolest 109th 1913 -0.83 -1.49
Gulf of Mexico +0.83 +1.49 +0.05 +0.09 Warmest 1st 2020, 2016 +0.83 +1.49
Coolest 110th 1910 -0.77 -1.39
Ties: 2016
Hawaiian Region +0.62 +1.12 +0.07 +0.12 Warmest 13th 2015 +1.13 +2.03
Coolest 99th 1933 -0.90 -1.62
East N Pacific +0.86 +1.55 +0.08 +0.14 Warmest 5th 2015 +1.46 +2.63
Coolest 107th 1917 -1.05 -1.89

Seasonal

September - November 2020
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2020) Rank
(out of 111 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +0.83 +1.49 +0.08 +0.15 Warmest 4th 2015 +1.02 +1.84
Coolest 107th 1913 -0.80 -1.44
Ties: 2019
Atlantic MDR +0.84 +1.51 +0.09 +0.17 Warmest 6th 2015 +0.98 +1.76
Coolest 106th 1913 -0.77 -1.39
Gulf of Mexico +0.43 +0.77 +0.04 +0.08 Warmest 18th 1944 +1.10 +1.98
Coolest 93rd 1917 -1.02 -1.84
Ties: 1947
Hawaiian Region +0.82 +1.48 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 7th 2019, 2015 +1.42 +2.56
Coolest 105th 1933 -1.06 -1.91
East N Pacific +0.93 +1.67 +0.08 +0.14 Warmest 2nd 2015 +1.50 +2.70
Coolest 110th 1916 -1.36 -2.45

Background

The July 2015 Global State of the Climate report introduces the regional analysis report, which focuses on the analysis of temperature anomalies for six continents: North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The regional values, similar to the global values, are derived from the NOAAGlobalTemp data set. The continental polygons are composed of the 5° x 5° grid points with center points in the respective continents. Then, in a similar way to the global analysis, the grid points are weighted by their area and averaged to compute a continental temperature anomaly time series. The anomalies are computed back to 1910, the approximate date by which all continents have station coverage sufficient to resolve values at the regional scale.

This regional analysis complements the global analysis by allowing us to understand and describe the state of an important climate indicator across a continent. It also helps to place the current continental temperature anomalies into historical perspective, displaying how the most current month, season, or year compares to the past.

Please note that all continental anomalies are with respect to the 1910—2000 average.

Region Definitions

Regions 1 Regions 2

References

Citing This Report

NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, State of the Climate: Regional Analysis for November 2020, published online December 2020, retrieved on December 31, 2020 from https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/global-regions/202011.