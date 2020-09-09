Skip to main content
Regional Analysis - July 2020

Continental Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

July 2020
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2020) Rank
(out of 111 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America +1.31 +2.36 +0.10 +0.18 Warmest 2nd 2012 +1.74 +3.13
Coolest 110th 1912 -1.19 -2.14
South America +1.17 +2.11 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 9th 2015 +1.78 +3.20
Coolest 103rd 1916 -1.19 -2.14
Europe +1.23 +2.21 +0.15 +0.26 Warmest 15th 2018 +2.48 +4.46
Coolest 96th 1913 -1.30 -2.34
Ties: 2019
Africa +1.13 +2.03 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 7th 2019 +1.56 +2.81
Coolest 105th 1964 -0.70 -1.26
Asia +1.30 +2.34 +0.10 +0.18 Warmest 3rd 2010 +1.38 +2.48
Coolest 109th 1912 -0.60 -1.08
Oceania +0.98 +1.76 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 13th 1973 +1.72 +3.10
Coolest 99th 1929 -1.53 -2.75

Year To Date

January - July 2020
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2020) Rank
(out of 111 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America +1.09 +1.96 +0.14 +0.26 Warmest 13th 2016 +2.15 +3.87
Coolest 98th 1917 -1.38 -2.48
Ties: 2015
South America +1.34 +2.41 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 2nd 2015 +1.36 +2.45
Coolest 110th 1917 -0.93 -1.67
Europe +2.10 +3.78 +0.15 +0.27 Warmest 1st 2020 +2.10 +3.78
Coolest 111th 1929 -1.75 -3.15
Africa +1.26 +2.27 +0.14 +0.24 Warmest 4th 2010 +1.68 +3.02
Coolest 108th 1918 -0.91 -1.64
Asia +2.57 +4.63 +0.19 +0.34 Warmest 1st 2020 +2.57 +4.63
Coolest 111th 1969 -1.30 -2.34
Oceania +1.01 +1.82 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 8th 2016 +1.62 +2.92
Coolest 104th 1917 -1.09 -1.96

Regional Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

July 2020
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2020) Rank
(out of 111 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +1.24 +2.23 +0.10 +0.18 Warmest 1st 2020 +1.24 +2.23
Coolest 111th 1913, 1910 -0.88 -1.58
Atlantic MDR +1.17 +2.11 +0.10 +0.17 Warmest 3rd 2010 +1.42 +2.56
Coolest 109th 1913, 1910 -0.85 -1.53
Gulf of Mexico +0.78 +1.40 +0.10 +0.18 Warmest 7th 2016 +1.33 +2.39
Coolest 105th 1910 -1.05 -1.89
Hawaiian Region +0.58 +1.04 +0.06 +0.11 Warmest 15th 2015 +1.37 +2.47
Coolest 97th 1933 -1.22 -2.20
East N Pacific +0.71 +1.28 +0.08 +0.14 Warmest 12th 2015 +1.36 +2.45
Coolest 100th 1916 -1.13 -2.03

Year To Date

January - July 2020
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2020) Rank
(out of 111 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +1.06 +1.91 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 1st 2020 +1.06 +1.91
Coolest 111th 1910 -1.00 -1.80
Atlantic MDR +0.90 +1.62 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 3rd 2010 +1.35 +2.43
Coolest 109th 1913 -0.85 -1.53
Gulf of Mexico +0.97 +1.75 +0.05 +0.09 Warmest 1st 2020 +0.97 +1.75
Coolest 111th 1931 -0.98 -1.76
Hawaiian Region +0.54 +0.97 +0.07 +0.12 Warmest 14th 2016 +0.99 +1.78
Coolest 98th 1910 -0.95 -1.71
East N Pacific +0.83 +1.49 +0.08 +0.15 Warmest 7th 2015 +1.43 +2.57
Coolest 105th 1917 -1.27 -2.29

Background

The July 2015 Global State of the Climate report introduces the regional analysis report, which focuses on the analysis of temperature anomalies for six continents: North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The regional values, similar to the global values, are derived from the NOAAGlobalTemp data set. The continental polygons are composed of the 5° x 5° grid points with center points in the respective continents. Then, in a similar way to the global analysis, the grid points are weighted by their area and averaged to compute a continental temperature anomaly time series. The anomalies are computed back to 1910, the approximate date by which all continents have station coverage sufficient to resolve values at the regional scale.

This regional analysis complements the global analysis by allowing us to understand and describe the state of an important climate indicator across a continent. It also helps to place the current continental temperature anomalies into historical perspective, displaying how the most current month, season, or year compares to the past.

Please note that all continental anomalies are with respect to the 1910—2000 average.

Region Definitions

Regions 1 Regions 2

References

Citing This Report

NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, State of the Climate: Regional Analysis for July 2020, published online August 2020, retrieved on August 29, 2020 from https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/global-regions/202007.