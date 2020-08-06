Skip to main content
Regional Analysis - June 2020

Continental Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

June 2020
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2020) Rank
(out of 111 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America +0.94 +1.69 +0.12 +0.21 Warmest 12th 2016 +1.69 +3.04
Coolest 100th 1917 -1.14 -2.05
South America +1.50 +2.70 +0.15 +0.27 Warmest 3rd 2019 +1.81 +3.26
Coolest 109th 1916 -1.39 -2.50
Europe +1.89 +3.40 +0.16 +0.29 Warmest 3rd 2019 +2.93 +5.27
Coolest 108th 1923 -2.14 -3.85
Ties: 2018
Africa +1.38 +2.48 +0.13 +0.24 Warmest 3rd 2019 +1.43 +2.57
Coolest 109th 1911 -0.86 -1.55
Asia +1.09 +1.96 +0.13 +0.24 Warmest 11th 2012 +1.78 +3.20
Coolest 101st 1913 -0.71 -1.28
Oceania +1.09 +1.96 +0.11 +0.21 Warmest 8th 1996 +2.01 +3.62
Coolest 104th 1949 -1.63 -2.93

Year To Date

January - June 2020
Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2020) Rank
(out of 111 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
North America +1.05 +1.89 +0.15 +0.27 Warmest 15th 2016 +2.31 +4.16
Coolest 97th 1917 -1.61 -2.90
South America +1.39 +2.50 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 1st 2020 +1.39 +2.50
Coolest 111th 1917 -0.95 -1.71
Europe +2.24 +4.03 +0.15 +0.28 Warmest 1st 2020 +2.24 +4.03
Coolest 111th 1929 -1.95 -3.51
Africa +1.32 +2.38 +0.14 +0.25 Warmest 3rd 2010 +1.81 +3.26
Coolest 109th 1918 -0.99 -1.78
Asia +2.78 +5.00 +0.20 +0.36 Warmest 1st 2020 +2.78 +5.00
Coolest 111th 1969 -1.52 -2.74
Oceania +1.02 +1.84 +0.12 +0.22 Warmest 8th 2016 +1.69 +3.04
Coolest 104th 1917 -1.32 -2.38

Regional Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

June 2020
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2020) Rank
(out of 111 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +1.00 +1.80 +0.09 +0.17 Warmest 4th 2010 +1.16 +2.09
Coolest 107th 1913 -1.08 -1.94
Ties: 2016
Atlantic MDR +1.01 +1.82 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 3rd 2010 +1.37 +2.47
Coolest 108th 1913 -0.96 -1.73
Ties: 1998
Gulf of Mexico +0.41 +0.74 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 27th 2019 +1.23 +2.21
Coolest 83rd 1913 -1.10 -1.98
Ties: 1982, 1944
Hawaiian Region +0.47 +0.85 +0.05 +0.10 Warmest 23rd 2019 +1.32 +2.38
Coolest 89th 1955, 1933 -1.16 -2.09
East N Pacific +0.83 +1.49 +0.09 +0.15 Warmest 9th 2015 +1.56 +2.81
Coolest 103rd 1917 -1.17 -2.11

Year To Date

January - June 2020
Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2020) Rank
(out of 111 years)		 Records
°C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F
Caribbean Islands +1.02 +1.84 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 2nd 2016 +1.04 +1.87
Coolest 110th 1910 -1.02 -1.84
Atlantic MDR +0.85 +1.53 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 4th 2010 +1.34 +2.41
Coolest 108th 1923 -0.87 -1.57
Gulf of Mexico +0.99 +1.78 +0.04 +0.07 Warmest 1st 2020 +0.99 +1.78
Coolest 111th 1931 -1.10 -1.98
Hawaiian Region +0.54 +0.97 +0.07 +0.12 Warmest 16th 2016 +0.96 +1.73
Coolest 93rd 1910 -0.97 -1.75
Ties: 2005, 1997, 1938
East N Pacific +0.84 +1.51 +0.08 +0.15 Warmest 8th 2015 +1.45 +2.61
Coolest 104th 1917 -1.32 -2.38

Background

The July 2015 Global State of the Climate report introduces the regional analysis report, which focuses on the analysis of temperature anomalies for six continents: North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The regional values, similar to the global values, are derived from the NOAAGlobalTemp data set. The continental polygons are composed of the 5° x 5° grid points with center points in the respective continents. Then, in a similar way to the global analysis, the grid points are weighted by their area and averaged to compute a continental temperature anomaly time series. The anomalies are computed back to 1910, the approximate date by which all continents have station coverage sufficient to resolve values at the regional scale.

This regional analysis complements the global analysis by allowing us to understand and describe the state of an important climate indicator across a continent. It also helps to place the current continental temperature anomalies into historical perspective, displaying how the most current month, season, or year compares to the past.

Please note that all continental anomalies are with respect to the 1910—2000 average.

Region Definitions

Regions 1 Regions 2

References

Citing This Report

NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, State of the Climate: Regional Analysis for June 2020, published online July 2020, retrieved on July 23, 2020 from https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/global-regions/202006.