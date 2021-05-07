Skip to main content
Wildfires - March 2021

For March, 7,532 fires (7th most since 2000) burned 264,495 acres (8th most on record), which is 35.1 acres burned/fire (7th most on record). For January - March, 10,518 fires (10th least since 2000) burned 324,559 acres (9th most on record), which is 30.9 acres burned/fire (7th most on record).

Acres Burned and Number of Fires in March zoom
Acres Burned per Fire in March zoom
1-Month Wildfire Statistics*
March Totals Rank
(out of 22 years)		 Record 2000-2010
Average
Value Year
Acres Burned 264,495 8th Most 1,438,355 2006 292,473
15th Least
Number of Fires 7,532 7th Most 15,006 2006 8,681
16th Least
Acres Burned per Fire 35.1 7th Most 142.5 2017 28.7
16th Least
Year-to-Date Wildfire Statistics*
January - March Totals Rank
(out of 22 years)		 Record 2000-2010
Average
Value Year
Acres Burned 324,559 9th Most 1,849,366 2006 427,405
14th Least
Number of Fires 10,518 13th Most 21,731 2009 14,252
10th Least
Acres Burned per Fire 30.9 7th Most 88.3 2006 26.5
16th Least

*Data Source: The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC)