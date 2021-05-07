Wildfires - March 2021
For March, 7,532 fires (7th most since 2000) burned 264,495 acres (8th most on record), which is 35.1 acres burned/fire (7th most on record). For January - March, 10,518 fires (10th least since 2000) burned 324,559 acres (9th most on record), which is 30.9 acres burned/fire (7th most on record).
|March
|Totals
|Rank
(out of 22 years)
|Record
|2000-2010
Average
|Value
|Year
|Acres Burned
|264,495
|8th Most
|1,438,355
|2006
|292,473
|15th Least
|Number of Fires
|7,532
|7th Most
|15,006
|2006
|8,681
|16th Least
|Acres Burned per Fire
|35.1
|7th Most
|142.5
|2017
|28.7
|16th Least
|January - March
|Totals
|Rank
(out of 22 years)
|Record
|2000-2010
Average
|Value
|Year
|Acres Burned
|324,559
|9th Most
|1,849,366
|2006
|427,405
|14th Least
|Number of Fires
|10,518
|13th Most
|21,731
|2009
|14,252
|10th Least
|Acres Burned per Fire
|30.9
|7th Most
|88.3
|2006
|26.5
|16th Least
*Data Source: The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC)