Wildfires - June 2020
For June, 5,939 fires (11th least since 2000) burned 1,035,963 acres (10th most on record), which is 174.4 acres burned/fire (8th most on record). For January - June, 24,056 fires (3rd least since 2000) burned 1,421,675 acres (4th least on record), which is 59.1 acres burned/fire (10th least on record).
|June
|Totals
|Rank
(out of 21 years)
|Record
|2000-2010
Average
|Value
|Year
|Acres Burned
|1,035,963
|10th Most
|1,868,614
|2015
|835,324
|12th Least
|Number of Fires
|5,939
|11th Most
|15,403
|2006
|8,387
|11th Least
|Acres Burned per Fire
|174.4
|8th Most
|309.6
|2013
|112.7
|14th Least
|January - June
|Totals
|Rank
(out of 21 years)
|Record
|2000-2010
Average
|Value
|Year
|Acres Burned
|1,421,675
|18th Most
|4,795,942
|2011
|1,895,075
|4th Least
|Number of Fires
|24,056
|19th Most
|57,248
|2006
|40,793
|3rd Least
|Acres Burned per Fire
|59.1
|12th Most
|131.7
|2011
|46.0
|10th Least
*Data Source: The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC)