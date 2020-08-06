Skip to main content
Wildfires - June 2020

For June, 5,939 fires (11th least since 2000) burned 1,035,963 acres (10th most on record), which is 174.4 acres burned/fire (8th most on record). For January - June, 24,056 fires (3rd least since 2000) burned 1,421,675 acres (4th least on record), which is 59.1 acres burned/fire (10th least on record).

Number of Fires and Acres Burned in June zoom
Acres Burned per Fire in June zoom
1-Month Wildfire Statistics*
June Totals Rank
(out of 21 years)		 Record 2000-2010
Average
Value Year
Acres Burned 1,035,963 10th Most 1,868,614 2015 835,324
12th Least
Number of Fires 5,939 11th Most 15,403 2006 8,387
11th Least
Acres Burned per Fire 174.4 8th Most 309.6 2013 112.7
14th Least
Year-to-Date Wildfire Statistics*
January - June Totals Rank
(out of 21 years)		 Record 2000-2010
Average
Value Year
Acres Burned 1,421,675 18th Most 4,795,942 2011 1,895,075
4th Least
Number of Fires 24,056 19th Most 57,248 2006 40,793
3rd Least
Acres Burned per Fire 59.1 12th Most 131.7 2011 46.0
10th Least

*Data Source: The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC)