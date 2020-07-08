Wildfires - May 2020
For May, 6,233 fires (9th least since 2000) burned 164,889 acres (8th least on record), which is 26.5 acres burned/fire (9th least on record). For March - May, 15,606 fires (2nd least since 2000) burned 342,493 acres (4th least on record), which is 21.9 acres burned/fire (8th least on record). For January - May, 18,117 fires (3rd least since 2000) burned 385,712 acres (4th least on record), which is 21.3 acres burned/fire (7th least on record).
|May
|Totals
|Rank
(out of 21 years)
|Record
|2000-2010
Average
|Value
|Year
|Acres Burned
|164,889
|14th Most
|1,069,997
|2011
|340,608
|8th Least
|Number of Fires
|6,233
|13th Most
|18,469
|2001
|9,509
|9th Least
|Acres Burned per Fire
|26.5
|13th Most
|163.1
|2014
|37.2
|9th Least
|March - May
|Totals
|Rank
(out of 21 years)
|Record
|2000-2010
Average
|Value
|Year
|Acres Burned
|342,493
|18th Most
|3,246,509
|2011
|924,820
|4th Least
|Number of Fires
|15,606
|20th Most
|35,909
|2006
|26,835
|2nd Least
|Acres Burned per Fire
|21.9
|14th Most
|161.5
|2011
|33.3
|8th Least
|January - May
|Totals
|Rank
(out of 21 years)
|Record
|2000-2010
Average
|Value
|Year
|Acres Burned
|385,712
|18th Most
|3,450,882
|2011
|1,059,751
|4th Least
|Number of Fires
|18,117
|19th Most
|41,845
|2006
|32,407
|3rd Least
|Acres Burned per Fire
|21.3
|15th Most
|115.6
|2011
|31.5
|7th Least
*Data Source: The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC)