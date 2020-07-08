Skip to main content
Wildfires - May 2020

For May, 6,233 fires (9th least since 2000) burned 164,889 acres (8th least on record), which is 26.5 acres burned/fire (9th least on record). For March - May, 15,606 fires (2nd least since 2000) burned 342,493 acres (4th least on record), which is 21.9 acres burned/fire (8th least on record). For January - May, 18,117 fires (3rd least since 2000) burned 385,712 acres (4th least on record), which is 21.3 acres burned/fire (7th least on record).

Number of Fires and Acres Burned in May zoom
Acres Burned per Fire in May zoom
1-Month Wildfire Statistics*
May Totals Rank
(out of 21 years)		 Record 2000-2010
Average
Value Year
Acres Burned 164,889 14th Most 1,069,997 2011 340,608
8th Least
Number of Fires 6,233 13th Most 18,469 2001 9,509
9th Least
Acres Burned per Fire 26.5 13th Most 163.1 2014 37.2
9th Least
3-Month Wildfire Statistics*
March - May Totals Rank
(out of 21 years)		 Record 2000-2010
Average
Value Year
Acres Burned 342,493 18th Most 3,246,509 2011 924,820
4th Least
Number of Fires 15,606 20th Most 35,909 2006 26,835
2nd Least
Acres Burned per Fire 21.9 14th Most 161.5 2011 33.3
8th Least
Year-to-Date Wildfire Statistics*
January - May Totals Rank
(out of 21 years)		 Record 2000-2010
Average
Value Year
Acres Burned 385,712 18th Most 3,450,882 2011 1,059,751
4th Least
Number of Fires 18,117 19th Most 41,845 2006 32,407
3rd Least
Acres Burned per Fire 21.3 15th Most 115.6 2011 31.5
7th Least

*Data Source: The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC)