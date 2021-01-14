Drought - December 2020
Issued 14 January 2021
Please note that the values presented in this report are based on preliminary data. They will change when the final data are processed, but will not be replaced on these pages
National Drought Highlights
- Based on the Palmer Drought Index, severe to extreme drought affected about 28% of the contiguous United States as of the end of December 2020, a decrease of about -1% from last month. About 7% of the contiguous U.S. fell in the severely to extremely wet categories.
- About 37% of the contiguous U.S. fell in the moderate to extreme drought categories (based on the Palmer Drought Index) at the end of December
- On a broad scale, the 1980s and 1990s were characterized by unusual wetness with short periods of extensive droughts, the 1930s and 1950s were characterized by prolonged periods of extensive droughts with little wetness, and the first two decades of the 2000s saw extensive drought and extensive wetness (moderate to extreme drought graphic, severe to extreme drought graphic).
- A file containing the national monthly percent area severely dry and wet from 1900 to present is available for the severe to extreme and moderate to extreme categories.
- Historical temperature, precipitation, and Palmer drought data from 1895 to present for climate divisions, states, and regions in the contiguous U.S. are available at the Climate Division: Temperature-Precipitation-Drought Data page. These filenames begin with "climdiv".
According to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM), as of December 29, 2020, 48.99% of the contiguous U.S. (CONUS) (40.97% of the U.S. including Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico) was classified as experiencing moderate to exceptional (D1-D4) drought.
Detailed Drought Overview
The atmospheric circulation over the CONUS during December consisted of a long-wave ridge over the West with short-wave troughs and closed lows moving through the ridge in the jet stream flow. These Pacific troughs and lows occasionally shifted the long-wave pattern, but the western ridge was dominant in the monthly pattern. The ridge worked to keep temperatures warmer than normal and precipitation drier than normal across most of the CONUS. The upper-level troughs and lows, and their associated surface lows and fronts, frequently tracked far south, resulting in cooler-than-normal monthly temperatures in the Southwest and Southeast. The ridge dried out the weather systems, but they picked up Gulf of Mexico moisture after they crossed the Rockies to bring above-normal monthly precipitation to parts of the Plains, and they tapped Atlantic moisture to give the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast a wetter-than-normal month.
As a result, drought or abnormal dryness expanded or intensified across parts of the West, Plains, and Midwest. Drought or abnormal dryness contracted where precipitation fell in parts of the Northwest and southern Plains, much of the Northeast, and parts of Alaska and Hawaii. Drought expansion exceeded contraction with the USDM-based national moderate-to-exceptional drought footprint across the CONUS rising from 48.0 percent at the end of November to 49.0 percent at the end of December (from 40.2 percent to 41.0 percent for the 50 States and Puerto Rico). According to the Palmer Drought Index, which goes back to the beginning of the 20th century, about 36.7 percent of the CONUS was in moderate to extreme drought at the end of December, a slight decrease compared to the end of November.
Drought conditions at the end of December, as depicted on the December 29, 2020 USDM map, included the following core drought and abnormally dry areas:
- Moderate (D1) to extreme (D3) drought extended from the West Coast to Rocky Mountains and into the adjacent High Plains, with a large area of exceptional (D4) drought across the Southwest to southern High Plains. The percent area of the West experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to USDM statistics, increased from 75.6 percent at the end of November to 78.6 percent at the end of December. The percent area of the West (from the Rockies to the West Coast) in moderate to extreme drought (based on the Palmer Drought Index) increased to about 80.6 percent. Most of the West was drier than normal for December. The short-term dryness (December, November-December, October-December) just added to longer-term dryness (last 6, 9, 12, 24 months), making matters worse. Several states experienced record dryness for several time periods ending this December. These included Arizona (record dry for the 5 time periods from April-December through August-December), California (the 18-month period July 2019-December 2020), Colorado (the 18-month period July 2019-December 2020), Nevada (January-December, February-December, and April-December through July-December), and Utah (January-December, April-December through August-December, and the 18-month period July 2019-December 2020). Several large wildfires continued to burn in the West throughout the month, mostly in California (wildfire maps for December 1, 7, 14, 18, 23, 31).
- Drought continued to expand in the northern and southern Plains. Abnormal dryness to extreme drought covered most of the central to northern Plains at the end of December, increasing to 82.5 percent of the region. Drought expanded in some parts of the southern Plains and contracted in other parts, with moderate to exceptional drought increasing over all to about 46.0 percent of the southern Plains to Lower Mississippi Valley region.
- In the Midwest, moderate to extreme drought continued in western Iowa, with areas of moderate to severe drought in Missouri, Minnesota, and the Ohio Valley states. Drought coverage increased to about 12.4 percent of the region in December.
- Another month of beneficial precipitation continued drought contraction in the Northeast, with drought shrinking from 21.1 percent of the region at the end of November (moderate to extreme drought) to 3.6 percent by the end of December (just moderate drought remaining).
- In Hawaii, moderate to extreme drought shrank to cover 19.3 percent of the state.
- In the U.S.-Affiliated Pacific Islands (USAPI), exceptional drought continued in southern Micronesia at Kapingamarangi.
- A couple spots of moderate drought developed in Puerto Rico, covering 3.3 percent of the island.
- Pockets of abnormal dryness persisted in Alaska.
Palmer Drought Index
The Palmer drought indices measure the balance between moisture demand (evapotranspiration driven by temperature) and moisture supply (precipitation). The Palmer Z Index depicts moisture conditions for the current month, while the Palmer Hydrological Drought Index (PHDI) and Palmer Drought Severity Index (PDSI) depict the current month's cumulative moisture conditions integrated over the last several months. While both the PDSI and PHDI indices show long-term moisture conditions, the PDSI depicts meteorological drought while the PHDI depicts hydrological drought. The PDSI map may show less severe and extensive drought (as well as wet spell conditions) in some parts of the country than the PHDI map because the meteorological conditions that produce drought and wet spell conditions are not as long-lasting as the hydrological impacts.
Used together, the Palmer Z Index and PHDI maps show that short-term drought occurred across much of the West and parts of the Midwest and Southeast, expanding or intensifying long-term dry conditions in the West and parts of the Midwest, and contracting long-term wet conditions in parts of the Southeast (PHDI maps for December compared to November). Short-term wet conditions contracted long-term drought in the Northeast and expanded or intensified long-term wet conditions in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Standardized Precipitation Index
The Standardized Precipitation Index (SPI) measures moisture supply. The SPI maps here show the spatial extent of anomalously wet and dry areas at time scales ranging from 1 month to 24 months.
The SPI maps illustrate how moisture conditions have varied considerably through time and space over the last two years. Dry conditions are evident across large parts of the West at the 1- to 12-month time scales, and the southern to central Rockies and Pacific Northwest at 24 months. Much of the northern Plains is dry at 1 to 2 months, and much of the central to northern Plains is dry at 3 to 12 months. Parts of the southern Plains, especially the western parts, are dry at the 2 to 24-month time scales. Much of the Midwest is dry at 1 to 2 months, with the area dry progressively smaller at 3 to 12 months. Parts of the Northeast are dry at 6-12 months. The Mid-Atlantic is wet at all time scales; most of the country east of the Rockies is wet at 24 months; wet conditions dominate Lower Mississippi Valley to Gulf of Mexico and Mid-Atlantic coasts, and parts of the Great Lakes, at 6 to 12 months.
Standardized Precipitation Evapotranspiration Index
The SPI measures water supply (precipitation), while the SPEI (Standardized Precipitation Evapotranspiration Index) measures the combination of water supply (precipitation) and water demand (evapotranspiration as computed from temperature). Warmer temperatures tend to increase evapotranspiration, which generally makes droughts more intense.
With temperatures below freezing and vegetation dormant across a large part of the CONUS during the cold season, evapotranspiration is minimal and the SPEI and SPI maps show similar patterns of dryness and wetness. This was the case for December. However, excessive heat in the Southwest during the warm season resulted in more extreme SPEI values than SPI values there for much of 2020 (SPEI vs. SPI maps for the last six months) (SPEI vs. SPI maps for the last 12 months).
Regional Discussion
Hawaii
December 2020 was drier than normal over virtually all of Hawaii, as were the last 2 to 9 months. A mixed anomaly pattern, with drier-than-normal conditions dominating, characterized the 12- to 24-month time scales. Wet conditions dominated at 36 months with a mixed anomaly pattern at longer time scales (last 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 12, 24, 36, 48, 60 months) (climate engine model percent of normal precipitation map for the last month). Temperatures during the last 1 to 3 months were warmer than normal. Monthly streamflow was mostly below normal on Maui with a mixed anomaly pattern on the other main islands. A Drought Information Statement issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu in early December indicated that poor vegetative health, agricultural and hydrological drought impacts continued to be experienced on the leeward sides of the islands. Drought and abnormal dryness contracted across parts of the Big Island. The statewide moderate to extreme drought area shrank from 22.6 percent at the end of November to 19.3 percent by the end of December.
Alaska
December 2020 was drier than normal from east central Alaska to the Aleutian Islands, and wetter than normal in the north and the panhandle. The last 2 months were drier than normal in the interior and wetter than normal or with a mixed anomaly pattern along the coasts. A mixed anomaly pattern with different regions having opposing anomalies characterized the last 3 to 12 months, but dryness in the interior was common. Towards the 12-month time scale and at longer time scales, the southern coastal areas were drier than normal with near to wetter-than-normal conditions to the north (low elevation station precipitation anomaly maps for the last 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 12, 24, 36, 48, 60 months) (high elevation SNOTEL station precipitation maps for last 1 and 3 months, and SNOTEL basin maps for the last 3 months) (gridded precipitation percentile maps for the last 1, 3, and 12 months) (climate division precipitation rank maps for the last 1, 3, 6, 12 months) (Leaky Bucket model precipitation percentile map). December was warmer than normal across the state, as was the 6-month time scale. At the 3- and 12-month time scales, the southeast and panhandle were near to cooler than normal while the rest of the state continued warmer than normal (low elevation station temperature maps for the last 1, 2, 3, 4, 12 months) (gridded temperature percentile maps for the last 1, 3, and 12 months) (climate division temperature rank maps for the last 1, 3, 6, 12 months) (Leaky Bucket model temperature percentile map). End-of-December snow pack was below normal in some areas and above normal in other areas. Streamflow was mostly near to above normal for those gauges on unfrozen streams that were still reporting. Abnormal dryness shrank to about 8.6 percent of the state on the December 29th USDM map.
Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands
December 2020 was drier than normal across the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) and northern and eastern portions of Puerto Rico (PR); the month was wetter than normal across southwest PR. Drier-than-normal conditions were limited to St. Croix in the USVI and scattered parts of northern PR at the 2- to 4-month time scales. Wetter-than-normal conditions dominated PR at 6 to 12 months while the USVI were drier than normal. The USVI were drier than normal at 24-36 months. PR had a mixed to wetter-than-normal anomaly pattern at 24 and 48-60 months, while eastern PR was drier than normal at 36 months (radar-based precipitation anomaly estimates for the last 1, 2, 3, 6, 12 months) (low elevation station precipitation maps for the last 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 12, 24, 36, 48, 60 months) (climate engine model percent of normal precipitation map for December).
Root zone analyses indicated that soil conditions continued dry along the immediate southwest and northwest coasts of PR. There were some low streams in scattered parts of PR but most streams were near to above normal. A couple spots of moderate drought developed in north central PR and covered 3.3 percent of the island on the December 29th PR USDM map. On the USVI USDM map, St. Croix continued abnormally dry and St. Thomas and St. John continued free of drought and abnormal dryness.
CONUS State Precipitation Ranks
December 2020 was drier than normal across much of the West, Plains, Midwest, and Southeast. Eighteen states had a precipitation rank in the driest third of the 126-year historical record for December, but none of them ranked in the top ten driest category.
Much of the West and Plains was drier than normal for October-December. Twelve states had a precipitation rank in the driest third of the 1895-2020 record, with four ranking in the top ten driest category. These included North Dakota (sixth driest) and California, Arizona, and Utah (each eighth driest).
A similar precipitation anomaly pattern could be seen for July-December — most of the West and much of the Plains into the Midwest were drier than normal, with record dryness in the Southwest. Fifteen states in these regions had a precipitation rank in the driest third of the historical record, including seven in the top ten driest category and three record dry — Arizona, Nevada, and Utah (all of which were driest on record); California (third driest); New Mexico and Wyoming (fourth driest); and Colorado (fifth driest).
January-December 2020 was drier than normal across the West, Plains, and Northeast, with record dryness in parts of the West. Sixteen states had a precipitation rank in the driest third of the historical record, including eight in the top ten driest category, of which two were record driest — Nevada and Utah (both driest on record); Arizona and Colorado (both second driest); California (third driest); New Mexico (fourth driest); Wyoming (fifth driest); and North Dakota (eighth driest).
Agricultural Belts
During December 2020, the Primary Hard Red Winter Wheat agricultural belt was mostly drier and near to warmer than normal. The month ranked as the 49th wettest and 21st warmest December, regionwide, in the 1895-2020 record.
October marks the beginning of the growing season for the Primary Hard Red Winter Wheat belt. October-December 2020 was mostly warmer and near to drier and than normal. The period ranked as the 43rd driest and 18th warmest October-December, regionwide, in the 1895-2020 record.
As of December 29, drought affected approximately 60 percent of spring wheat production, 47 percent of cattle inventory, 40 percent of winter wheat production, 40 percent of hay acreage, 37 percent of corn production, and 31 percent of soybean production. Except for cattle and hay, these were all increases compared to the end of November.
U.S.-Affiliated Pacific Islands
The NOAA National Weather Service (NWS) offices, the Pacific ENSO Applications Climate Center (PEAC), and partners provided reports on conditions across the Pacific Islands.
In the U.S. Affiliated Pacific Islands (USAPI) (maps — Federated States of Micronesia [FSM], Northern Mariana Islands, Marshall Islands [RMI], Republic of Palau, American Samoa, basinwide), December 2020 was drier-than-normal in the southern FSM (Kapingamarangi) and northern RMI (Kwajalein). It was near to wetter than normal at Pago Pago (American Samoa) and wetter than normal in the Marianas, Palau, and the rest of the FSM and RMI.
Monthly precipitation amounts were below the monthly minimum needed to meet most water needs (4 inches in the Marianas and Pago Pago, and 8 inches elsewhere) at Kapingamarangi (in the southern FSM), due mostly to the ongoing La Niña, and Kwajalein and Wotje in the RMI. December precipitation was above the monthly minimums at the rest of the USAPI stations in Micronesia and American Samoa. The 4- and 8-inch thresholds are important because, if monthly precipitation falls below the threshold, then water shortages or drought become a concern.
Even with above-normal precipitation for October, November, and December across Micronesia and for September in eastern Micronesia, many stations were still drier than normal for the last 12 months.
|Station Name
|Jan
2020
|Feb
2020
|Mar
2020
|Apr
2020
|May
2020
|Jun
2020
|Jul
2020
|Aug
2020
|Sep
2020
|Oct
2020
|Nov
2020
|Dec
2020
|Jan-
Dec
|Chuuk
|81%
|37%
|64%
|65%
|116%
|98%
|65%
|95%
|167%
|92%
|127%
|182%
|97%
|Guam NAS
|75%
|125%
|64%
|98%
|240%
|55%
|81%
|86%
|87%
|146%
|140%
|157%
|90%
|Kapingamarangi
|83%
|52%
|127%
|125%
|33%
|43%
|40%
|36%
|9%
|15%
|31%
|38%
|49%
|Koror
|20%
|123%
|63%
|146%
|205%
|81%
|55%
|164%
|62%
|170%
|88%
|142%
|99%
|Kosrae
|51%
|158%
|71%
|171%
|164%
|161%
|96%
|87%
|114%
|149%
|177%
|185%
|111%
|Kwajalein
|112%
|156%
|66%
|145%
|92%
|88%
|89%
|54%
|144%
|140%
|115%
|60%
|101%
|Lukonor
|27%
|33%
|130%
|103%
|107%
|97%
|83%
|81%
|134%
|105%
|102%
|219%
|90%
|Majuro
|90%
|163%
|81%
|148%
|156%
|117%
|115%
|85%
|101%
|176%
|112%
|147%
|123%
|Pago Pago
|163%
|273%
|77%
|166%
|72%
|389%
|201%
|179%
|228%
|201%
|160%
|113%
|152%
|Pohnpei
|57%
|85%
|69%
|125%
|125%
|79%
|62%
|98%
|120%
|121%
|169%
|168%
|106%
|Saipan
|60%
|102%
|78%
|19%
|46%
|54%
|57%
|68%
|74%
|104%
|88%
|193%
|77%
|Yap
|23%
|63%
|25%
|80%
|105%
|154%
|51%
|72%
|81%
|104%
|196%
|200%
|94%
|Station Name
|Jan
2020
|Feb
2020
|Mar
2020
|Apr
2020
|May
2020
|Jun
2020
|Jul
2020
|Aug
2020
|Sep
2020
|Oct
2020
|Nov
2020
|Dec
2020
|Jan-
Dec
|Chuuk
|8.20
|2.69
|5.29
|8.13
|13.09
|11.45
|7.77
|12.20
|19.61
|10.57
|13.45
|20.47
|132.92
|Guam NAS
|2.99
|3.79
|1.33
|2.47
|8.16
|3.40
|8.26
|12.68
|10.96
|16.75
|10.33
|8.02
|89.14
|Kapingamarangi
|7.60
|4.84
|14.52
|17.06
|3.93
|5.87
|5.59
|2.94
|0.86
|1.19
|2.83
|3.77
|71
|Koror
|2.02
|10.50
|4.66
|10.70
|24.24
|14.21
|10.13
|22.13
|7.28
|20.11
|9.97
|15.82
|151.77
|Kosrae
|8.50
|20.45
|11.33
|29.87
|29.07
|23.64
|14.26
|12.41
|16.16
|16.25
|24.52
|29.87
|236.33
|Kwajalein
|3.53
|4.12
|1.54
|7.64
|6.15
|6.09
|8.82
|5.24
|15.51
|15.64
|12.95
|4.02
|91.25
|Lukonor
|2.26
|2.93
|12.06
|11.63
|12.52
|11.34
|13.18
|11.35
|13.63
|11.83
|9.23
|24.71
|136.67
|Majuro
|6.93
|11.19
|5.32
|13.95
|15.78
|12.83
|12.85
|9.97
|11.25
|22.35
|14.99
|16.71
|154.12
|Pago Pago
|21.77
|32.73
|8.19
|15.56
|6.96
|20.76
|11.17
|9.63
|14.90
|18.63
|16.25
|14.55
|191.1
|Pohnpei
|7.52
|8.16
|9.05
|23.03
|24.91
|11.70
|9.53
|13.99
|15.02
|18.49
|25.13
|26.95
|193.48
|Saipan
|1.53
|2.63
|1.47
|0.50
|1.10
|1.96
|5.11
|8.88
|7.46
|11.08
|4.95
|7.43
|54.1
|Yap
|1.46
|3.28
|1.14
|4.50
|8.22
|18.56
|7.71
|10.61
|10.98
|12.71
|17.27
|16.99
|113.43
|Station Name
|Jan
2020
|Feb
2020
|Mar
2020
|Apr
2020
|May
2020
|Jun
2020
|Jul
2020
|Aug
2020
|Sep
2020
|Oct
2020
|Nov
2020
|Dec
2020
|Jan-
Dec
|Chuuk
|10.10
|7.25
|8.32
|12.47
|11.30
|11.66
|11.98
|12.86
|11.71
|11.51
|10.61
|11.25
|136.77
|Guam NAS
|4.01
|3.03
|2.07
|2.53
|3.40
|6.18
|10.14
|14.74
|12.66
|11.44
|7.38
|5.11
|99.09
|Kapingamarangi
|9.15
|9.27
|11.43
|13.64
|12.08
|13.78
|14.15
|8.13
|9.93
|8.19
|9.27
|9.84
|145.85
|Koror
|10.18
|8.56
|7.44
|7.32
|11.83
|17.48
|18.53
|13.50
|11.77
|11.84
|11.39
|11.16
|152.90
|Kosrae
|16.67
|12.93
|16.06
|17.51
|17.75
|14.64
|14.91
|14.22
|14.22
|10.94
|13.83
|16.11
|213.87
|Kwajalein
|3.16
|2.64
|2.35
|5.26
|6.72
|6.93
|9.87
|9.74
|10.74
|11.18
|11.28
|6.66
|90.41
|Lukonor
|8.41
|8.93
|9.26
|11.31
|11.69
|11.65
|15.93
|14.04
|10.15
|11.32
|9.08
|11.27
|151.36
|Majuro
|7.74
|6.88
|6.58
|9.42
|10.11
|11.01
|11.17
|11.69
|11.17
|12.73
|13.44
|11.39
|125.25
|Pago Pago
|13.34
|12.00
|10.68
|9.39
|9.66
|5.33
|5.55
|5.38
|6.53
|9.26
|10.14
|12.84
|125.57
|Pohnpei
|13.18
|9.55
|13.17
|18.41
|19.96
|14.81
|15.43
|14.26
|12.55
|15.27
|14.83
|16.08
|182.36
|Saipan
|2.53
|2.59
|1.89
|2.63
|2.38
|3.62
|8.91
|13.13
|10.09
|10.62
|5.61
|3.85
|70.25
|Yap
|6.39
|5.19
|4.56
|5.63
|7.85
|12.04
|15.08
|14.82
|13.50
|12.18
|8.83
|8.51
|120.31
As measured by percent of normal precipitation, Kapingamarangi was drier than normal in the short term (December and the last 3 months [October-December 2020]) and long term (last 12 months [January-December 2020]). Kwajalein was drier than normal for December but near to wetter than normal for the other 2 time periods. Chuuk, Guam, Lukonor, Saipan, and Yap were near to wetter than normal in the short-term but drier than normal in the long-term. Koror, Kosrae, Majuro, Pago Pago, and Pohnpei were near to wetter than normal at both the short-term and long-term time scales.
Based on percent of normal average (instead of normal median values), in the Marianas Islands, precipitation was above normal in December but generally wetter than normal at southern stations and drier than normal at northern stations (Saipan) at the 2- to 4-month time scales. It continued drier than normal in the north with a mixed precipitation anomaly pattern in the south at the 6- to 12-month time scales. Drier-than-normal conditions dominated at longer time scales (percent of normal precipitation maps for the last 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 12, 24, 36, 48, 60 months). In the Marshall Islands, wetter-than-normal conditions dominated at most time scales, with some dryness in the north and southwest at short and long time scales (percent of normal precipitation maps for the last 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 12, 24, 36, 48, 60 months).
According to the December 31st USDM produced for the USAPI, exceptional (D4) drought continued at Kapingamarangi (southern FSM) and abnormal dryness developed at Kwajalein and Wotje (northern RMI). The rest of the stations in Micronesia, and Tutuila in American Samoa, were free of drought and abnormal dryness. The National Weather Service office in Guam issued three Drought Information Statements for the drought in December and early January (on December 12 and 25, and January 8) discussing the conditions in the USAPI. As of December 11, some vegetation had turned green with recent rain, but taro patches were still brown and dry despite the rainfall that had fallen. As of December 22, there was only one community water tank left on the island and it was at 10-15% capacity; another water tank was full but contaminated; and private tanks were roughly at 20% capacity. As of January 5, 2021, recent rainfall filled some of the community water catchments. The largest tank on the island was filled to 25-30% capacity, a plastic 200-gallon tank was filled, and private catchments were at roughly 35% capacity. Vegetation had started to green but crops remained in poor condition.
Recent months have been wet at most of the islands in Micronesia, but dryness has continued at a few (based on monthly and seasonal precipitation ranks), especially Kapingamarangi. December 2020 was the fifth driest December in a 30-year record at Kapingamarangi. The eight time periods from January-December through August-December were the driest on record at the station, September-December and October-December were second driest, and November-December third driest. Saipan had the fourth wettest December in a 33-year record, but dryness earlier in the year still gave them the second driest January-December and February-December, and third driest March-December and April-December. Even July-December was still sixth driest. December 2020 was the 12th driest December in a 69-year record at Kwajalein and 15th driest in 36 years at Wotje.
The following analysis of historical data for the USAPI stations in the Global Historical Climatology Network-Daily (GHCN-D) dataset, augmented with fill-in data from the 1981-2010 Normals, helps put the current data into historical perspective by computing ranks based on the period of record. The table below lists the precipitation ranks for December 2020, July-December 2020 (last 6 months), and January-December 2020 (the last 12 months), and provides the number of years of data in the historical record. Some stations have a long period of record and their dataset is fairly complete, while other stations have a shorter period of record and the dataset has some missing data.
|Station
|December 2020
|Jul-Dec 2020
|Jan-Dec 2020
|Period of Record
|Rank
|Years
|Rank
|Years
|Rank
|Years
|Ailinglapalap
|36
|37
|36
|36
|33
|36
|1981-2020
|Chuuk
|66
|70
|51
|70
|25
|69
|1951-2020
|Fananu
|7
|7
|5
|5
|--
|2
|2003-2020
|Guam
|54
|64
|23
|64
|19
|63
|1957-2020
|Jaluit
|32
|37
|9
|37
|15
|36
|1981-2020
|Kapingamarangi
|5
|30
|1
|20
|1
|18
|1962-2020
|Koror
|56
|70
|43
|69
|35
|68
|1951-2020
|Kosrae
|47
|53
|35
|40
|28
|34
|1954-2020
|Kwajalein
|12
|69
|36
|69
|29
|68
|1952-2020
|Lukonor
|37
|37
|20
|24
|12
|24
|1981-2020
|Majuro
|55
|67
|58
|67
|58
|66
|1954-2020
|Mili
|--
|36
|--
|34
|--
|34
|1981-2020
|Nukuoro
|32
|38
|13
|37
|15
|36
|1981-2020
|Pago Pago
|29
|55
|54
|55
|54
|54
|1966-2020
|Pingelap
|35
|36
|29
|35
|24
|34
|1981-2020
|Pohnpei
|69
|70
|61
|70
|41
|69
|1951-2020
|Saipan
|30
|33
|6
|33
|2
|32
|1981-2020
|Ulithi
|33
|38
|21
|36
|20
|34
|1981-2020
|Utirik
|--
|19
|--
|8
|--
|4
|1985-2020
|Woleai
|22
|40
|14
|28
|10
|25
|1968-2020
|Wotje
|15
|36
|35
|35
|31
|35
|1981-2020
|Yap
|67
|70
|44
|70
|25
|69
|1951-2020
NOAA Regional Climate Centers
More information, provided by the NOAA Regional Climate Centers and others, can be found below.
Southeast
As noted by the Southeast Regional Climate Center, precipitation was variable across the Southeast region during December, with a few wet extremes recorded, and monthly temperatures were near average to below average, except near average to above average in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The driest locations were found across portions of coastal South Carolina, west-central and coastal Georgia, central and southern Alabama, the western half of the Florida Panhandle, east-central Florida, the northern half of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Monthly precipitation totals ranged from 50 to less than 25 percent of normal in these areas. In contrast, the wettest locations were found across much of Virginia, as well as portions of North Carolina, southern Florida, and Puerto Rico. Monthly precipitation totals ranged from 150 to more than 200 percent of normal in these areas.
Drought conditions (D1 and greater) were not observed across the Southeast region during December. However, abnormally dry (D0) conditions persisted across portions of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and northern Florida during the month. By the end of the month, over one-third of Georgia was covered with abnormally dry conditions. In addition, a few small pockets of moderate (D1) drought developed in north-central Puerto Rico during late December.
South
As explained by the Southern Regional Climate Center, both precipitation and temperature values for the month of December varied spatially across the Southern region. Parts of northern, central, western, and southern Texas received 50 percent or less of normal precipitation. Parts of northern and western Texas received 25 percent or less of normal precipitation, while parts of northern and western Texas received 5 percent or less of normal precipitation. In contrast, parts of northern Louisiana, northern and western Oklahoma, southern Arkansas, and eastern and western Texas received 130 percent or more of normal precipitation. Parts of northern Oklahoma as well as western and eastern Texas received precipitation 150 percent or more of normal, while parts of western Texas received precipitation 200 percent or more of normal. The region as a whole experienced its sixtieth driest December on record, based on the period spanning 1895-2020.
At the end of December, drought conditions improved and deteriorated across the Southern region. Exceptional drought conditions expanded and persisted across western and northwestern Texas, but exceptional drought conditions were removed from south-central Texas. Extreme drought conditions persisted across parts of Oklahoma and Texas, with new areas developing or expanding across western, southern, and central Texas. However, extreme drought conditions were removed across part of northern Texas. Severe drought classifications expanded across northern, western, southern, and central Texas. Moderate drought classifications expanded or developed across north-central and eastern Texas, northern Mississippi, and western Tennessee, while moderate drought conditions persisted across parts of Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Mississippi. However, moderate drought conditions were reduced or eliminated across parts of southwestern Arkansas, northwestern Mississippi, and northern and southeastern Texas. There was an increase in the overall area experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with conditions developing or expanding across northern and eastern Arkansas, western Tennessee, northern Louisiana, and northern Mississippi. There was improvement across western Oklahoma, northern and southeastern Texas, southeastern Louisiana, and southern Mississippi as abnormally dry conditions improved or were eliminated.
Midwest
As described by the Midwest Regional Climate Center, December temperatures ranged widely across the Midwest, while December precipitation was below normal for most of the region. A large swath from central and southern Missouri to the western edge of Lake Erie was more than 1.00 inch (25 mm) below normal. Smaller areas of slightly above-normal conditions were scattered around the region, the largest in southeastern Iowa. Only a tiny area in northern Minnesota exceeded 125 percent of normal while areas with less than 50 percent of normal touched every state except Kentucky. The region ranked as the 25th driest December on record since 1895 with 64 percent of the normal precipitation. Statewide values ranged from 53 percent of normal in Wisconsin to 76 percent of normal in Kentucky.
Drought was fairly steady in December. Moderate drought expanded slightly, from about 9 percent to 12 percent of the region. The increased area was largely in northern Missouri and central Illinois. However, severe drought (about 2.25 percent) and extreme drought (0.45 percent) remained about the same throughout the month. The dry conditions in December were somewhat offset by limited water demand, keeping the drought status relatively stable.
Northeast
As explained by the Northeast Regional Climate Center, December was a wetter-than-normal month in the Northeast with the region receiving 4.49 inches (114.05 mm) of precipitation, 129 percent of normal. Vermont was the lone drier-than-normal state seeing 99 percent of normal precipitation. Precipitation for the other states ranged from 115 percent of normal in New York to 180 percent of normal in Rhode Island. Six states ranked this December among their 20 wettest on record: Rhode Island, fifth wettest; Delaware, eighth wettest; Massachusetts, ninth wettest; Maryland, 14th wettest; Connecticut, 19th wettest; and New Hampshire, 20th wettest. For the seventh consecutive month, the Northeast experienced above-normal temperatures. The region had its 19th warmest December on record with an average temperature of 31.2 degrees F (-0.4 degrees C), 2.8 degrees F (1.6 degrees C) above normal. All twelve Northeast states experienced above-normal temperatures
The USDM from December 1 showed 21 percent of the Northeast in a moderate, severe, or extreme drought and 33 percent of the region as abnormally dry. Extreme and severe drought lingered in northern New England. Of the twelve Northeast states, eight had moderate drought conditions present and ten had areas of abnormal dryness. However, wetter-than-normal weather during December helped alleviate drought and abnormally dry conditions in much of the Northeast. The December 29 USDM showed four percent of the Northeast in a moderate drought and 19 percent of the region as abnormally dry. These areas included portions of northern New England, New York, and Pennsylvania.
High Plains
As summarized by the High Plains Regional Climate Center, the winter season began on a warm note, a pattern that was evident throughout the High Plains in November. A few locations that broke into the top 10 of warmest Novembers last month also reached the top 10 of warmest Decembers on record. A few snowstorms traversed the region, but large portions of the High Plains were left dry. The dryness led to a lack of snowfall, and without a snowpack, temperatures were much higher than normal. As a result, drought intensified across these areas, and given that it is difficult to get widespread improvements in conditions during the winter, much of the region will likely begin the spring planting season with dry soils.
Much of the region remained dry during December, with many areas receiving less than 70 percent of normal precipitation. The driest areas included western North Dakota, northwestern South Dakota, and north-central Kansas where precipitation was less than 25 percent of normal. However, there were very few locations that had record-breaking dryness. Chadron, Nebraska tied for its 10th driest December on record (period of record 1941-present). This is not too surprising though given that winter is the driest time of the year in the Plains.
Dry conditions caused the Upper Missouri Basin mountain snowpack to get behind in December. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as of January 3rd, Snow Water Equivalent (SWE) above Fort Peck Reservoir was 81 percent of average, while the reach between Fort Peck and Garrison Reservoirs was 82 percent of average. Other than a few basins in northwestern Wyoming and south-central Colorado, snowpack was below normal throughout these two states. However, it is still very early in the mountain snowpack season, and there is plenty of time for these areas to catch up. In the Plains, areas with snow on the ground at the end of December were mostly confined to the eastern Dakotas and eastern Nebraska. Warm and dry conditions resulted in snow-free areas across the western Dakotas, western Nebraska, much of Kansas, and the plains of Colorado and Wyoming.
Overall, drought conditions worsened throughout the High Plains in December. According to the USDM, the area experiencing drought (D1-D4) increased from approximately 76 percent to 82 percent over the course of the month. However, the area experiencing abnormal dryness and drought (D0-D4) remained the same at 96 percent. The majority of changes in drought conditions occurred early in the month, which is reflected on the December 1st USDM map. Many areas experienced degradations in drought conditions due to mounting precipitation deficits and depleted soil moisture. For instance, extreme drought (D3) was introduced to central North Dakota, while moderate drought (D1) spread across southern South Dakota and northern Nebraska. However, beneficial precipitation fell in late November in areas of Kansas and Nebraska, resulting in improvements in drought conditions. Severe drought (D2) was reduced in northeastern Kansas and southeastern Nebraska, while D1 was trimmed in central Kansas. While there were some minor adjustments to drought conditions in other areas of the High Plains states throughout December, the drought depiction changed very little after the first week of the month. Now that winter is setting in, soil moisture will likely be "locked in" until spring, making it very difficult for conditions to change drastically throughout the next few months. Timely precipitation in the spring will be critical for easing drought conditions across the region.
The intensifying drought and depleted soil moisture continued to cause impacts across the region. Ski resorts in Colorado were still in desperate need of snow. While fire activity dwindled in Colorado and Wyoming, two fires ignited in the Black Hills on the 23rd. One of these fires, named the American Center Fire, burned approximately 50 acres. According to the South Dakota State Fire Meteorologist, it became the second largest December wildfire in the Black Hills since record-keeping began in 1987. Fire weather conditions were ideal at the time of ignition, as above-normal temperatures occurred ahead of a strong cold front that brought extremely gusty winds. As for agriculture, winter wheat was not faring very well in Colorado. According to the latest USDA Colorado Crop Progress Report, 34 percent of the winter wheat crop was in poor or very poor condition. Dry soils and the lack of snow cover contributed to these conditions. However, winter wheat was faring better in Nebraska and Kansas, with only 15 percent and 17 percent of the crop in poor or very poor condition, respectively. Nationwide, the U.S. winter wheat condition index was the lowest since 2012 at the beginning of December. Livestock producers throughout the region were also being negatively impacted by conditions, as feed and water supplies were limited.
West
As described by the Western Regional Climate Center, December brought widespread dry conditions to the western United States as a persistent ridge of high pressure centered over the western U.S. deflected storms northward into the Pacific Northwest, British Columbia, and the Alaskan Panhandle. After receiving 0.04 in. (1 mm) of rain on December 17, Las Vegas completed its longest run of dry days on record (since 1948) with 240 consecutive days. Roswell, NM tied its driest December since 1920 with 0.00 in. (0 mm; 0% of normal) of precipitation measured. Bozeman Gallatin Field, MT measured 0.06 in. (1.54 mm; 11% of normal) of precipitation, the driest December since records began in 1941. Precipitation was closer to normal in the Pacific Northwest, with wetter-than-normal conditions in northern coastal Washington. Above-normal temperatures were observed in the northern Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West and below-normal temperatures in the eastern Great Basin and Four Corners region.
Dry conditions led to the onset of snow drought conditions in many regions of the west. At month's end, Arizona, New Mexico, California, Utah, Oregon, Colorado and the southern portions of Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana all reported below-normal snowpacks. Snow conditions improved in the northern-most tier of the west, with Washington, northern Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana showing near to above-normal snowpacks. The Sangre de Christo Range of Colorado and New Mexico demonstrated a notable north-to-south gradient, with well-below normal snow conditions in New Mexico improving to above normal in Colorado.
Normally a key month during the West's wet season for rainfall and mountain snow accumulation, drier-than-normal conditions during December 2020 provided little-to-no respite from ongoing drought conditions. Dry conditions were favored by the presence of above normal geopotential heights over the western U.S. (a blocking ridge) and persistent region of low pressure in the Bering Sea. As of December 29, the USDM reports over 88% of the West is experiencing some form of drought, with nearly half the West (46%) in Extreme to Exceptional Drought and 22% in Exceptional Drought. With snowpack in many major river basins (e.g., the Colorado and Sacramento River Basins) sitting below normal and a dry fall leading to very low soil moistures at the start of winter, concerns are growing about the potential for a well-below normal spring runoff season if the remainder of the winter and spring are dry.
December was warmer than normal in Hawaii, aided by sea surface temperatures running 1.8-3.6 deg F (+1-2 deg C) above normal. On the Island of Hawaii, Hilo, underwent its warmest December in 72 years (record keeping started in 1949) with a mean temperature of 75.4 deg F (24.1 deg C), which is +2.2 deg F (+1.2 deg C) above normal. On Maui, Kahului experienced its 2nd warmest December since records began in 1905 with a mean temperature of 76.1 deg F (24.5 deg C; +2.8 deg F (+1.6 deg C) above normal). Conditions were also generally dry on all the islands. Kahului tied its 6th driest December with 0.18 in (4.57 mm; 5% of normal) of precipitation. With 0.31 in. (7.9 mm; 10% of normal) of rain, Honolulu, HI observed its 8th driest December since 1949.
December over mainland Alaska was generally drier than normal, with the north and west coasts and the Panhandle experiencing wetter-than-normal conditions. Barrow, AK, where records began in 1901, measured 0.70 in. (18 mm; 500% of normal) of precipitation for its 3rd wettest December. On the south coast, Kenai observed only 0.2 in. (5 mm; 15% of normal) of precipitation, making December the 5th driest since record keeping started in 1899. A total of 12.74 in. (323 mm; 218% of normal) of precipitation fell in Juneau, bringing the 2nd wettest December since records started in 1936. Much of Alaska was warmer than normal in December. With mean temperatures of 41.9 deg F (5.5 deg C; +4.9 deg F (+2.7 deg C) above normal), December was the 3rd warmest in Stika, AK, where records began in 1944. The Chukchi Sea iced over on December 17th, which is the fourth latest in the satellite era. Ice extent in the Bering Sea was 46% of the 1981-2010 average and the third lowest of record for December.